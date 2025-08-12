By Staff Writer

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.7% in Q1 2025 as oil sector surges

Bahrain GDP grows with accommodation and food services among the most prominent non-oil activities in terms of growth

Bahrain’s economy expanded in the first quarter of 2025, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising 2.7 per cent at constant prices and 3 per cent at current prices compared to the same period in 2024, according to new national accounts estimates from the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The growth was driven by both oil and non-oil activities:

  • Oil sector: +5.3 per cent at constant prices, +4.6 per cent at current prices
  • Non-oil sector: +2.2 per cent at constant prices, +2.8 per cent at current prices

The iGA attributed the strong oil sector performance to higher production levels and improved market conditions, while non-oil growth reflected continued expansion across services and other key industries.

Accommodation and food services activities are among the most prominent non-oil activities in terms of growth, achieving a growth rate of 10.3 per cent, followed by financial and insurance activities with a growth rate of 7.5 per cent, and then construction with a growth rate of 5.4 per cent at constant prices.

Bahrain’s latest GDP data signals steady, broad-based economic growth, with the oil sector delivering the largest boost to early 2025 performance.

