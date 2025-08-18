Number of certificates of origin issued in Abu Dhabi surges 10.3%

Issuance of certificates of origin by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has surged 10.3 per cent since June last year.

This shows the success of the emirate’s economic diversification plans and rising non-oil exports.

During the first half of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade rose 34.7 per cent, with non-oil exports skyrocketing 64 per cent, re-exports increasing 35 per cent, and imports 15 per cent.

Certificates of origin are on the rise, reflecting growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s products and capabilities. Abu Dhabi Chamber is working alongside the private sector to streamline export pathways. pic.twitter.com/W2fp9S8n1b — Abu Dhabi Chamber (@adchamber) August 17, 2025

This carries the momentum from the previous year, when non-oil trade increased nine per cent, exports rose 16 per cent, and imports increased by 3 per cent.

ADCCI data showed that certificates of origin were issued to companies across a wide range of sectors, with the most prominent being chemicals, metals, and engineering industries, reflecting the emirate’s diverse industrial base and growing manufacturing capabilities.

Certificates of origin remain key to accessing international markets, confirming the national origin of goods and enabling customs advantages through bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The report also points to a notable increase in exports among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), benefiting from the Chamber’s targeted initiatives such as business matchmaking programmes, specialised export training, and strategic partnerships with leading trade and investment authorities.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, commented: “The sustained rise in certificates of origin issued by the Chamber is clear evidence of the emirate’s thriving export sector.

“This momentum demonstrates the global competitiveness of our companies and their ability to capitalise on new market opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for trade and manufacturing.

“It is also a testament to the trust that global markets have in the quality of products and services offered by our local businesses. We stay dedicated to support Abu Dhabi and UAE non-oil exports as a dynamic force for economic advancement, providing world-class trade solutions to enable SMEs, in particular, to reach international markets efficiently and sustainably.”

Al Dhaheri pointed out that ADCCI continues to facilitate exports and support companies in reaching new markets through advanced services, strategic partnerships, and robust representation of the private sector’s interests.

“Certificates of origin are gateways to broader opportunities and vital tools for elevating the private sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber emphasised that these achievements provide major momentum towards the emirate’s economic vision to bolster non-oil trade as a pillar of sustainable growth and realising the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi’s economy.