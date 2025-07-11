Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with GCC nations soars 203 per cent to $937m in April 2025

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surged by an impressive 203.2 per cent year-on-year in April 2025, reaching SR2bn ($533m), up from SR1.16bn ($310m) in the same month of 2024, according to preliminary data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The total non-oil trade volume, which includes re-exports, between the Kingdom and its GCC neighbours rose to SR18.03bn ($4.81bn), marking a 41.3 per cent annual increase compared to SR12.76bn ($3.41bn) in April 2024.

Saudi non-oil trade with GCC

Key figures from April 2025:

Non-oil commodity exports (including re-exports): SR10.77bn ($2.87bn), up 55 per cent from SR6.96bn ($1.85bn)

SR10.77bn ($2.87bn), up 55 per cent from SR6.96bn ($1.85bn) National non-oil exports: SR3.03bn ($807 million), up 13.3 per cent from SR2.68bn ($714 million)

SR3.03bn ($807 million), up 13.3 per cent from SR2.68bn ($714 million) Re-exports: SR7.74bn ($2.06bn), up 81 per cent from SR4.28bn ($1.14bn)

SR7.74bn ($2.06bn), up 81 per cent from SR4.28bn ($1.14bn) Imports from GCC countries: SR7.26bn ($1.94bn), up 25.2 per cent from SR5.80bn ($1.53bn)

The strong performance in re-exports played a major role in lifting the overall surplus and reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a regional trade hub.

GCC trade partners ranked by volume

UAE: SR13.53bn ($3.61bn), accounting for 75.1 per cent of total non-oil trade Bahrain: SR1.80bn ($481 million), 10 per cent share Oman: SR1.45bn ($388 million), 8.1 per cent share Kuwait: SR819.9 million ($219 million), 4.5 per cent share Qatar: SR422.1 million ($113 million), 2.3 per cent share

The April 2025 data underscores Saudi Arabia’s successful diversification strategy under Vision 2030, with robust growth in non-oil trade reinforcing its economic resilience and strengthening regional ties within the GCC.