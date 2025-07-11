By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inPolitics & EconomicsBahrainKuwaitLatest NewsOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUAE

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with GCC nations soars 203 per cent to $937m in April 2025

Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil trade with GCC hits $4.2bn, driven by booming re-exports and growing ties with UAE, Bahrain, and Oman

By Staff Writer
Saudi flag

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surged by an impressive 203.2 per cent year-on-year in April 2025, reaching SR2bn ($533m), up from SR1.16bn ($310m) in the same month of 2024, according to preliminary data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The total non-oil trade volume, which includes re-exports, between the Kingdom and its GCC neighbours rose to SR18.03bn ($4.81bn), marking a 41.3 per cent annual increase compared to SR12.76bn ($3.41bn) in April 2024.

Saudi non-oil trade with GCC

Key figures from April 2025:

  • Non-oil commodity exports (including re-exports): SR10.77bn ($2.87bn), up 55 per cent from SR6.96bn ($1.85bn)
  • National non-oil exports: SR3.03bn ($807 million), up 13.3 per cent from SR2.68bn ($714 million)
  • Re-exports: SR7.74bn ($2.06bn), up 81 per cent from SR4.28bn ($1.14bn)
  • Imports from GCC countries: SR7.26bn ($1.94bn), up 25.2 per cent from SR5.80bn ($1.53bn)

The strong performance in re-exports played a major role in lifting the overall surplus and reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a regional trade hub.

GCC

GCC trade partners ranked by volume

  1. UAE: SR13.53bn ($3.61bn), accounting for 75.1 per cent of total non-oil trade
  2. Bahrain: SR1.80bn ($481 million), 10 per cent share
  3. Oman: SR1.45bn ($388 million), 8.1 per cent share
  4. Kuwait: SR819.9 million ($219 million), 4.5 per cent share
  5. Qatar: SR422.1 million ($113 million), 2.3 per cent share

The April 2025 data underscores Saudi Arabia’s successful diversification strategy under Vision 2030, with robust growth in non-oil trade reinforcing its economic resilience and strengthening regional ties within the GCC.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.