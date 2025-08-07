Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency applications surge past 40,000 in 18 months

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Programme has seen a significant number of applications. From January 2024 to July 2025, the programme received 40,163 applications from both local and international candidates, as reported by Saudi Gazette.

In 2024 alone, 8,074 Premium Residency permits were officially issued. The largest share, 5,578 permits, was granted under the ‘Exceptional Competence’ category, followed by the ‘Talent’ segment with 348 permits, alongside allocations in real estate ownership, entrepreneurship, and investor categories.

In early 2024, the Kingdom expanded its Premium Residency scheme, growing from two original pathways to seven distinct categories. Known now as Exceptional Competence, Talent, Business Investor, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Owner, Limited Duration, and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency, the extension is a strategic push to attract global talent and investment.

The shifting landscape is driven by the Vision 2030 agenda, spurring the Kingdom to build a competitive, vibrant environment inviting high-value professionals to live, work, and invest in Saudi Arabia without needing a sponsor.

What Premium Residency offers

Holders of Premium Residency benefit from a suite of privileges, such as:

Residency, either permanent or time-limited, for themselves and their families

Visa-free entry and exit, bypassing the traditional exit/re‑entry process

Exemption from expatriate levies

The ability to work in the private sector and change jobs freely without local sponsorship

Rights to invest, own property and vehicles, and recruit domestic workers

Permission to issue family visit visas

Permission to hold usufruct rights on properties in Makkah and Madinah for up to 99 years

Access to citizen-designated airport lanes.

These privileges reinforce Saudi Arabia’s appeal as a global hub, facilitating innovation, investment, and lifestyle flexibility.

A strategic leap

The surge in applications highlights the Premium Residency Programme’s growing global attraction. It serves as a cornerstone in the Kingdom’s broader strategy to elevate its global competitiveness by fostering a more attractive quality of life and business environment.