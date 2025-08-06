UAE president to visit Russia for talks with Putin on economic ties and regional issues

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to Russia on Thursday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, state news agency WAM reported.

The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas including trade, investment, energy and other sectors supporting joint development, WAM said. Regional and international issues of mutual interest are also on the agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed last visited Russia in October 2024, when he met Putin and attended the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Bilateral trade between Russia and the UAE reached $9.5 billion in 2024, according to official figures. Russia’s main exports to the UAE include gold, diamonds and refined petroleum, while the UAE imports goods such as broadcasting equipment and computers.

The visit follows a phone call between the two leaders in June on de‑escalating conflict in the Middle East. Later that month, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed met Putin in Minsk during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.