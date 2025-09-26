Jetour unveils its latest premium SUV – Jetour G700 in partnership with Elite Group Holding

Jetour , in partnership with Elite Group Holding, marked a landmark moment in Dubai’s automotive scene with the exclusive unveiling of the highly anticipated Jetour G700. The event, held at the luxurious Armani Hotel Dubai, brought together esteemed guests and automotive enthusiasts for a first look at Jetour’s next-generation premium off-road SUV. The evening’s grandeur was amplified by a spectacular Burj Khalifa light show, celebrating the arrival of the Jetour G700 as one of the year’s most remarkable automotive introductions.

Jetour is a premium SUV brand founded on the “Travel+” philosophy, centred on safety, comfort, intelligence, and wellness. Originating from a globally recognised automotive group, Jetour has rapidly expanded across international markets, distinguishing itself through a blend of cutting-edge technology, robust performance, and luxury, all offered at exceptional value.

The Jetour G700 is an all-terrain premium hybrid off-road SUV engineered for those who demand uncompromising performance. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine combined with dual electric motors, the G700 delivers an impressive 904 Ps combined power and 1135 Nm of combined torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. It boasts a combined driving range of 800 to 1,000 km, a water-wading depth of 900 mm, and seven intelligent off-road drive modes designed to conquer diverse terrains, from urban roads to desert dunes.

“The G700 Media Night Event here in Dubai reflects Jetour’s strong commitment to the UAE market and marks an important step in expanding our presence across the region. It is also an excellent platform to showcase Jetour’s vision of innovation and premium experiences, while further strengthening our connection with valued partners and customers,” said Mr Ke Chenduang, President of Jetour International.

Inside, the G700 redefines luxury in the off-road SUV segment. Its spacious six-seat cabin includes massage-equipped seats and wellness air systems to ensure ultimate comfort and relaxation. The intelligent cockpit features advanced four-screen interaction, Snapdragon-powered voice control, and seamless connectivity – delivering the perfect blend of adventure and refinement.

Commenting on the G700 Media Night, Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding, said, “The unveiling of the Jetour G700 in Dubai marks an exciting new chapter for Jetour in the UAE. As the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, we are proud to introduce a vehicle that perfectly combines power, innovation, and luxury offering customers an unparalleled driving experience tailored to the dynamic and adventurous lifestyle of this region.”

Jetour and Elite Group Holding, together, aim to redefine the country’s SUV market by presenting vehicles that seamlessly combine rugged performance, everyday luxury, and intuitive technology. The Jetour G700, available exclusively through authorised Jetour UAE showrooms operated by Elite Group Holding, signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter and stands as a symbol of the brand’s core values: bold design and advanced technology..