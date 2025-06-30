Mastercard’s $10bn cyber push: Adam Jones on AI, identity and the future of digital trust

As the Middle East and North Africa accelerate their shift toward digital economies, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical pillar underpinning this transformation. Mastercard, a leader in payment technology, is doubling down on this mission with a $10 billion investment aimed at strengthening digital trust and resilience.

Adam Jones, Executive Vice President and Division President for West Arabia, shares insights into Mastercard’s regional strategy, including the recent launch of its Cyber Resilience Center in Saudi Arabia and explains how cutting-edge AI and identity verification technologies are setting new standards for secure, seamless payments across MENA.

Over the past seven years, Mastercard has invested $10 billion in developing advanced cybersecurity solutions. Can you elaborate on your strategy in this space and the outcomes of your investment?

At Mastercard, we are committed to securing the digital economy through simple, seamless, and secure solutions. Our strategy focuses on assessing risks, protecting data, and building trust across every interaction, whether with consumers, businesses, or governments. We work closely with both the public and private sectors to establish more robust cybersecurity standards.

As part of our long-term strategy, we’ve continuously invested in innovation and cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. This includes the acquisition of companies such as Brighterion, RiskRecon, and NuData, each bringing specialised capabilities in AI, risk assessment, and behavioral analytics to enhance our cybersecurity ecosystem.

One of the key areas of opportunity is identity verification and management. By integrating these capabilities with our fraud prevention tools, we’re developing more proactive, intelligent defenses. We use biometric authentication, behavioral insights, and AI-powered identity verification to ensure that every transaction is both secure and truly verified.

A prime example of this innovation is Mastercard Payment Passkey, which we are rolling out across the region in collaboration with Network International. This solution eliminates the need for one-time passwords and instead uses device-based biometric authentication, like fingerprint, facial recognition, or iris scan—for a faster and more secure checkout experience. Importantly, no payment or biometric data is shared with third parties, helping to protect consumers from fraud and scams while simplifying their e-commerce journey.

AI can be used for different things – even bad actors can use it to sow discord. How is Mastercard harnessing the power of AI to proactively identify cyber risks, strengthen threat responses and secure the digital ecosystem in the face of growing e-commerce?

At Mastercard, we recognise both the potential and the risks that come with AI. That’s why we’ve embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning across our cybersecurity solutions, to proactively detect threats, respond faster, and protect the integrity of the digital ecosystem.

AI enables us to analyse vast volumes of data in real time to identify patterns, anomalies, and potential risks that might otherwise go undetected. This allows for faster, more precise intervention against increasingly sophisticated fraud and cyber threats.

In 2023, we launched Decision Intelligence Pro, our next-generation fraud detection solution powered by generative AI. This breakthrough technology has the potential to enhance fraud detection by up to 300%, offering a powerful layer of protection for consumers and financial institutions alike. We’re excited to extend these benefits to our customers across the region.

As cybercrime and payment fraud continue to converge, our strategy has evolved to address broader and more complex threats. One of our most significant moves in this space is the acquisition of Recorded Future, the world’s largest AI-driven threat intelligence company. This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide real-time, actionable intelligence by leveraging Recorded Future’s Intelligence Graph®, a unique AI-powered platform that connects data across millions of sources to deliver the most comprehensive and unbiased threat insights globally.

By integrating Recorded Future’s capabilities with Mastercard’s existing fraud and cybersecurity solutions, we’re creating a global security ecosystem that provides unmatched protection and trust for our partners, across both public and private sectors.

The ongoing digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has created fertile ground for cybercrime. Governments and companies are putting up defenses, with revenue in the region’s cybersecurity market projected to reach US$4.63 billion this year. Can you tell us more about Mastercard’s contribution to cybersecurity efforts in the region?

At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing cybersecurity and building trust in the digital economy across MENA. Our approach brings together identity verification, AI-driven analytics, threat intelligence, and real-time fraud monitoring, creating a robust, end-to-end security framework.

In partnership with Network International, we introduced our Brighterion AI technology to 60,000 merchants across the Middle East and Africa. This solution, which is both scalable and easy to implement, continuously monitors transactions for compliance and fraud, adapting in real time to evolving threats.

In Saudi Arabia, we are working closely with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) to deploy Mastercard Gateway’s Transaction Risk Management (TRM) solution. This AI-powered technology proactively assesses each transaction, helping detect vulnerabilities and reduce financial risk, while ensuring safe and seamless digital payments for customers.

We also empower banks and businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to stay ahead of threats. The Mastercard Trust Center offers resources, insights, and practical toolkits to help institutions strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Meanwhile, Mastercard Cyber Secure provides acquirers with a real-time, URL-based snapshot of their merchants’ cyber risk, enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

By collaborating with regional players and leveraging advanced technologies, we’re helping shape a more secure digital future for MENA.

Mastercard has a strong presence in the MENA region. What led you to choose Saudi Arabia as the location for your new Cyber Resilience Center?

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation under Vision 2030, which positions innovation, digitalisation, and economic diversification as key drivers of national progress. As part of this vision, the Kingdom has set a goal for 70% of all payment transactions to be digital by the end of the decade, creating immense opportunities for fintech growth and the need for robust cybersecurity.

The government’s commitment to realising this vision has made Saudi Arabia a fertile ground for technological innovation and investment. Its advanced digital infrastructure, progressive regulatory environment, and a young, tech-savvy population create ideal conditions for launching future-focused initiatives like our Cyber Resilience Center.

The center in Saudi Arabia also complements Mastercard’s global network of cybersecurity operations, allowing us to bring international best practices while adapting to the region’s specific needs. It’s a critical step in our mission to secure digital commerce worldwide and serve as a trusted partner to governments and businesses across the region.

What benefits will the Cyber Resilience Center bring to the Saudi payments landscape?

The launch of the Cyber Resilience Center marks a significant milestone in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity capabilities and protecting the integrity of its fast-growing digital economy. As the Kingdom accelerates toward a cashless society under Vision 2030, the center will help ensure the financial sector remains secure, trusted, and prepared for future growth.

Designed as a regional hub, the center will empower organisations with the tools, intelligence, and expertise needed to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real time. It will also foster deeper collaboration between public and private stakeholders, helping to elevate cybersecurity standards across the wider MENA region.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the center will support the development of local talent through cybersecurity training, certifications in Arabic, and ongoing knowledge-sharing sessions. By strengthening cyber readiness and establishing shared benchmarks, it aims to build a more resilient and innovative digital payments landscape.

We’re also proud to bring on Riyad Bank as our first partner, working with us to advance cybersecurity best practices in Saudi Arabia and beyond.