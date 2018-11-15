Dubai restaurant buys world's biggest white truffle for $50k

The enormous fungus was discovered in the Tuscan hills by two sniffer dogs and weighs in at 1150 grams.

Giant truffle will be used in an estimated 650 dishes by Roberto's in Dubai International Financial Centre

The world's largest white truffle has reportedly been sold to a Dubai-based Italian restaurant for AED187,000 ($50,910).



The enormous fungus was discovered in the Tuscan hills by two sniffer dogs and weighs in at 1150 grams and is understood to have taken almost one hour to dig out of the ground.

According to Time Out Dubai, it'll be used in an estimated 650 dishes by the buyer, Roberto's in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Time Out quoted seller Massimo Vidoni, who is known as The Truffle Man, as saying: "I am so happy that a huge rare and valuable monster truffle like this one will be sold and eaten in Dubai."

He added: "I have repeatedly brought huge truffles to Dubai in the past 6 years beating every record – passing the one kilo barrier is the new one."

Truffles are often referred to as "the diamond of the kitchen". They can only be harvested in winter, grow underground and animals are used to sniff them out.

The special truffle will be used in dishes prepared for guests from the Roberto's white truffle menu which will be available throughout November.