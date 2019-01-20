Crescent Petroleum becomes sponsor of Abu Dhabi Special Olympics

As part of an agreement, the company will provide financial support, volunteers and specialised care workshops

UAE-based Crescent Petroleum has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local organising committee of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 to sponsor the event in March, the company announced on Sunday.

As part of the agreement, Crescent is now an official supporter of the games and has committed to providing financial support, volunteers and specialised care workshops for parents of athletes in collaboration with its non-profit sister organisation, High Hopes Pediatric Therapy Center.

High Hopes is an early intervention paediatric therapy centre based in Dubai that caters to children with special needs up to the age of 14.

“We are proud to be sponsoring the Special Olympics World Games and supporting a cause that is integral to our goals and to our hearts,” said Crescent Petroleum CEO Majid Jafar. “The empowerment of people with determination is central to our community efforts and in this, the Year of Tolerance, it is an important initiative to support.”

Jafar added that the company aims “to further the cause of inclusion and help people of determination to become thriving, contributing members of society.”

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, the managing director of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi, said that volunteers form the “backbone” of the games.

“With the support of volunteers from organisations like Crescent we will ensure Abu Dhabi 2019 is an unforgettable experience for thousands of athletes, families and fans from around the world,” he said.

More than 7,500 athletes from 192 nations will take part in the event.