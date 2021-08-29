The great workplace divide

I went into the office last week. It’s been a while since I’ve been in. And I had so many people come up and greet me. I’ll admit, it was lovely to see them. But what I didn’t miss was the commute, which took over two hours, as well as the PCR test to get back home (you can guess where I live and work).

I’ll admit, I’m lucky. I can work remotely. And even before the pandemic, I was doing this thanks to my employer and my direct manager. And I’ve known people who have worked remotely for years. I actually enjoy working with them, as they’re often efficient and productive.

There’s been debate for years as to how long it’d take for companies to adapt to remote working. Before 2020, few employers in our region were keen on the idea (one of my previous employers actually cancelled our work-from-home day, as our regional boss didn’t think it helped productivity).

Obviously, the pandemic changed all that. And it showed the naysayers wrong. Work didn’t grind to a halt, projects were completed and companies could still operate.

But we risk a reversal. I’m increasingly seeing governments and businesses in the region telling their people to come back.

The issue is there’s no going back. We’re going to see a great divide opening up between organisations that embrace hybrid models and those that demand employees work from an office.

We’ve all lived the hybrid experience and many of us simply don’t want to go back to a full workplace experience (the exception seems to be the bankers). My feeling is that those firms that don’t adapt are going to really struggle to both attract and retain talent. They’re going to have to pay more to bring in new hires, many of whom will leave when they experience what will become a fading culture where people are only trusted when they’re in an office.

But it’s not just about individual organisations. I’m seeing many governments pushing for people to come back to the workplace. The pandemic has truly changed people’s priorities, with many now focusing much more on family life. In certain parts of the world they’re even talking about four-day weeks.

Let’s not waste an opportunity for change, and let’s choose the right working model going forward.

So, tell me, which side are you on when it comes to the great workplace divide?

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.