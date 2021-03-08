What it takes to succeed as a female entrepreneur in the UAE

Eight female entrepreneurs, who have launched their businesses in the UAE, have talked exclusively with Arabian Business about what it takes to succeed and how the challenges they have faced have been turned into opportunities.

Donna Benton – founder and chairman, The Benton Group

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

Dubai is one of the best places in the world to start a business as a woman, because the UAE does not only support greater gender equality than anywhere else in the region, but also offers women great resources for government services. The number of female-owned limited liability companies is increasing due to the great support of various government initiatives, such as female-only set-up packages in free zones.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

I am a great believer of making things happen. Where there are problems, there will always be solutions. Being indecisive is a waste of time, so commit to your goals and get into the habit of putting things into action.

How do women do/see things differently?

Women are stronger at soft skills, such as work ethics, problem solving and effective communication, which have been found to be fundamental in leadership positions. Various studies have established that emotional intelligence is a crucial competitive advantage for women in business.

Women also have a more organised approach towards their daily tasks, which has an impact on their schedule, resulting i.e., in holding less meetings.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

The primary reason is to achieve a healthy work-life balance and accommodate work-to-family requirements, as entrepreneurship offers women a fast track to leadership positions on their own terms. Another important aspect is that women get to be their own boss and decide who it is that they want to work with, such as business partners and customers.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

Even though the world of entrepreneurship is supposed to be gender-neutral, female entrepreneurs are still confronted with stereotyping, such as “lipstick entrepreneur” or “mumpreneur”. For me it was always about growing a profitable business and achieving something remarkable. Therefore, I learned to look past stereotypes rather than to compete with the masculine ego. If you are passionate about what you do, you will find that investors will not judge you based on your gender, but on your business competencies.

Lyndsay Doran – founder, L’Couture

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

I feel in the region people are very supportive of female entrepreneurs, are interested in our stories and want us to succeed.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

The same advice I would give to any aspiring entrepreneur. Have a vision, take the risk, challenge yourself and find good people.

How do women do/see things differently?

As women, we naturally have more attention-to-detail, a better eye for things.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

I feel like women have, in the last few years, finally found their voice and place in the business world. We are just as good as men, if not better!

Minal Siyal – founder & CEO, Beauty Binge

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

The support within the community is what matters the most, which is widely prevalent in the UAE. Most small business owners whom I have met have supported my company, Beauty Binge endlessly.

The government here has created multiple avenues to support women in business, pushing the boundaries of entrepreneurship and walking the talk on inclusivity.

With female-focused business councils that guide female entrepreneurs into the right direction with their business goals and needs, Dubai has distinguished itself as a destination with unbound support for women.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

Female or male, it’s imperative to have genuine faith in your idea, irrespective of the noise around. I believe ultimately it is key to empower yourself to make the right decisions and take the outcome in your stride and as part of the learning curve.

Follow your aspiration, and be patient for the light at the end of the tunnel.

How do women do/see things differently?

I believe women have an innately intuitive mind and an empathetic personality that together empowers us to think, feel, and decide, keeping several dynamics in mind. This inner confidence and our ambition to ace any task that we take up helps grow our capacities in whatever field that we wish to partake in.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

As dynamics are significantly changing, be it socially or economically, it has enabled more women to self-reflect and truly understand what areas of professional life can also provide inner satisfaction. This desire to create something of our own, that is inherent to our nature, motivates women like myself to try our hand at areas that may not be our forte but fuel our passion to succeed and grow professionally.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

Despite significant global change, there is still a part of our society that expect women to pursue “safer choices” in life versus taking the leap of faith and fighting the odds for their professional goals.

Having launched my business amidst the pandemic, I was ‘advised’ by many to reconsider and think about going back to a well-paid, “secure” corporate job. I think this notion that the income generated by women is considered an accessory to running a household is a stereotype that needs to be eliminated.

Having said that, the world is moving forward at a rapid pace as people are becoming more flexible in their beliefs and are starting to respect professionals as professionals, regardless of their gender.

As the famous quote goes: “Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all, surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you, even when you don’t see it yourself.”

Joanna Barclay & Clare Maskall – founders, SunKiss

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

There are so many more female business leaders and entrepreneurs now compared to 20 years ago. If you tap into that network, it’s incredible how supportive and open to sharing contacts and ideas they are.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

Don’t be too proud to ask for help. We have learnt the hard way that by burying worries and trying to solve problems alone, it’s hard to find a clear path forward and everything becomes cloudy. There is always a solution if it is openly discussed and advice is taken into consideration. Eventually you make your own decision, but sharing concerns definitely lifts stress levels and helps you see the wood for the trees.

How do women do/see things differently?

This is a generalisation but in my opinion most women are capable of seeing problems from all angles. They can be less linear than male colleagues and more likely to listen and to let you talk (sometimes in circles) until you untangle a problem and find a solution.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

There is the obvious advantage of being able to fit your own business around family commitments although this is often a false notion as your own business can become a very demanding member of the family!

Thanks to social media, it is easy to gain access to the minds of brilliant women who have made it on their own, which can be both empowering and inspiring, encouraging women to go it alone.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

We have recently launched a new arm to our business focusing on luxury hotel amenities. At preliminary introduction meetings with senior hotel and resort management, we brought along our male partner who is not directly involved in the day-to-day running of SunKiss. However, as soon as they saw a gentleman in attendance the immediate focus and attention of the discussion was directly to him until he pointed out that the two ‘ladies’ standing next to him are in fact the brains behind the business!

Angela Bishara – founder, OhMyGold Turmeric

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

You have equal opportunities and you are seen and heard.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

To just start and surround yourself with like-minded women who inspire and are genuinely supportive. Cancel out the noise!

How do women do/see things differently?

I think women have the capacity to give their 100 percent wherever they go. Personally, the level of nurture, care and attention-to-detail a woman has can be felt in her business, amongst her teams, her clients, and her patrons.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

I think it’s an awakening for women. For so many years we were told we can’t, many were underestimated and suddenly it’s one success story after another. Women leading, supporting and paving the way; it’s no longer just a movement, it’s bigger than just that, and it’s beautiful to witness. The future is female.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

There are various assumptions around women in business: we are too emotional or “delicate”, mums who are expected to drop the ball – we wear too many hats. I see those assumptions around me all the time, and 99.9 percent of the time the stigma is broken.

Although, we should stop feeling the need to prove anything to anyone – I think there’s enough global evidence that testifies to how a woman can be more than capable to be whatever she wants to be, on her own terms.

Ella Stapleton – founder, ALL’E Fashion Boutique

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

The UAE is committed in promoting and supporting female entrepreneurs through various government initiatives and female company formation packages. This makes setting up a company easier but also more affordable for women.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

My advice would be to do extensive research before even starting your journey, and once you have a solid foundation to take the plunge, it is important to stay strong and not expect the business to boom straight away.

Think outside the box of how you can promote and sell your product or service, be consistent and don’t give up. Good things take time, and persistence is key.

How do women do/see things differently?

I believe women naturally see things differently as opposed to men, which is translated in the workplace. Men and women inevitably inherit different backgrounds and experiences which structure their outlook in the workplace. A diverse space where collaborating and creative ideas flourish is ultimately what enables a business to grow.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

Women want to have more flexibility, be able to work on their terms and have a work life balance that the typical 9am to 6pm office hours do not allow.

Before I began my entrepreneurship journey, I had to leave my house at 7:30am, only returning home around 7pm, leaving little to no time to run errands or socialise. Whilst being an entrepreneur is a full-time job and a lot of work goes into running a business, the flexibility of work timings enables women to live a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

Since starting my entrepreneurial journey, I faced and continue to face people not taking me seriously, due to my gender and my age. Many people are still reluctant to believe that women have the ability, perseverance and strength to run a successful business.

The UAE is taking positive steps in promoting women in business, changing the perception and breaking glass ceilings for female entrepreneurs. With initiatives by government bodies that help and support women in the country, women are encouraged to take leadership roles and run their own businesses.

Nancy Najm & Lara Hamdan – founders, Cloudhoods

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

The UAE is ahead of the game in terms of gender equality and a visionary leadership with over 20 percent in the UAE cabinet playing a significant role in supporting innovative businesses in the country and the willingness of investors to invest in women-led promising startups.

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

The first thing is to work hard and to believe in your business and show confidence. Don’t be afraid of pursuing an unexpected path, and network with other women business owners.

Let go of the guilt. Launching a business is not selfish; it teaches your children great life values such as believing in themselves, pursuing their own happiness, having a sense of initiative, and confronting adversity.

How do women do/see things differently?

Entrepreneurs, whether male or female, share the same work ethics, vision, resiliency, salesmanship and risk assessment. However, women in general are known to be much better communicators, expert multi-taskers, more compassionate and more patient. Repurposing these traits and skills towards solving crisis situations and work-related matters make of them great effective business leaders.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

Women are pursuing entrepreneurship more to achieve the deserved balance in their lives, through the flexibility that owning a business gives them. Aside from the obvious, they not only want more control over their future and to change their own lives and – they want to change the world.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

By being not only a female entrepreneur but a “mompreneur”. I have been asked: “Who’s taking care of the kids?”, more times than I can count, but have never heard someone ask this question to a male entrepreneur.

Some would also think that women do not take a risk in growing their businesses, but like their male counterparts, most women are looking for capital and want to grow their businesses. However, 94 percent of decision-makers at venture capital funds are men. The problem is not a woman’s fear of risk; it’s that funding sources are gender-biased.

Lina Malas – managing director, Aventura Parks

What are the advantages in running a business as a woman in the UAE?

As a woman running a business in the UAE, it may be a blessing to say I haven’t come across any distinct treatment based on my gender. In this country men and women are generally treated equally in business. Which is an advantage in itself!

What advice would you give in terms of how to succeed as a female entrepreneur?

Other than a business plan and securing funding, it is critical to identify a solid team, who understands your vision.

How do women do/see things differently?

The team and culture of the organisation are critical to its success. Women in general value soft skills, team spirit and collaboration more than men.

Why do you think more and more women decide to pursue entrepreneurship nowadays?

Entrepreneurship is empowering and gives women the opportunity to lead and be the decision makers as opposed to working through politics and glass ceilings. In addition, many women leave the corporate track to have children and nurture their families. The skills they have accumulated as mothers are typically under-appreciated in the corporate world and they are left with the choice of going back to where they left off, or starting something new and exciting.

Please share any particular anecdotes relating to stereotypes about female entrepreneurship and your experiences.

Statistically, entrepreneurship is dominated by men and the research is often skewed due to a lack of data. Among many stereotypes are the traits associated with building a business, including risk taking, autonomous decision making, confidence, resilience, and ego — often traits related to men.

Labels are dangerous and all entrepreneurs share these attributes, for better or worse, and it is the underlying values of an individual that drive their motivations and behaviors, regardless of gender.

Just because a woman may feel conflicted when family and business collide, doesn’t mean that she cares less for her business than her male counterparts — it’s just that the interplay between home and work is traditionally more intense for a woman. Caring for her family does not mean that she cares less for her business.