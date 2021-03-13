How Qatar is aiming to develop the next generation of creatives

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and M7, a creative start-up hub operating under Qatar Museums, have announced the launch of Scale7, a business incubator for innovative entrepreneurs.

Scale 7 aims to develop and nurture a creative and artistic ecosystem to incubate and support Qatari entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and pioneering emerging industries in the fields of fashion, design and technology.

Scale7, located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, aims to stimulate creativity among all segments of the wider community through exhibitions, performances, films, educational programs, and public discussions.

Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, CEO, QDB, said: “We are elated to announce the launch of Scale7, the first business incubator for creatives in Qatar, which will be the first and most important platform to enhance the role of enthused entrepreneurs and aspiring Qatari designers in creating and producing Qatari brands in the field of fashion, design and related technology.

“The incubator will provide the creative entrepreneurs with all the tools, know-how and expertise necessary to help them develop their ideas from initial concepts to final products that can compete in local, regional and global markets.”

Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

QDB will deliver training, mentoring, and will organising seminars and workshops on the technical aspects of business management, providing support tailored to suit the ever-changing needs of entrepreneurs. It will also work on connecting Scale7 innovators with potential investors, clients and partners in Qatar.

Through Scale7, entrepreneurs will be able to participate in a 10-week training program on how to launch and grow projects with the participation of prominent mentors and successful industry leaders, with the aim to transform their ideas into Qatari fashion brands with global aspirations.

Scale7 is the fourth incubator that QDB has co-founded, and is the latest initiative in the bank’s efforts of expanding its incubation and acceleration footprint.

This launch follows the success of Qatar Business Incubation Centre as well as the recent impact of Qatar SportsTech and Qatar FinTech Hub.