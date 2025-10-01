Dubai launches ‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme to turn staff into startup founders

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced the launch of the “Employee to Entrepreneur Programme”, an initiative designed to empower employees within DIEZ and its affiliated economic zones to establish and grow their own startups.

The programme aligns with the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

It reinforces DIEZ’s commitment to accelerating Dubai’s economic growth and fostering innovation by promoting a culture of entrepreneurship across the emirate.

Entrepreneurs in Dubai

Yousuf Behzad, Chief People and Strategic Transformation Officer of DIEZ, said: “The launch of the ‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme directly supports the strategic objectives of the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’.

“It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and establish 30 unicorn companies by 2030.

“Through this programme, we aim to identify entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce and transform their ideas into real, impactful ventures.

“The programme is built on the comprehensive support and empowerment ecosystem that defines DIEZ and its affiliated economic zones, which has been instrumental in enabling businesses of all sizes to grow and expand in global markets.

“It also leverages the Authority’s incentives and other strategic initiatives to empower employees to launch innovative businesses that will drive sustainable economic growth.”

The initiative utilises DIEZ’s world-class infrastructure, tailored licensing packages, and business setup services, alongside strategic programmes such as:

Oraseya Capital, DIEZ’s dedicated investment arm, providing advisory and startup funding

SANDBOX, an accelerator for emerging technology companies, offering project development and prototype testing opportunities

Scality, a platform to help local, regional, and global tech startups establish and scale in the region

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub and co-working space of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa

Together, these elements provide employees with access to investment, mentoring, and scalable infrastructure to convert entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures.

The programme follows three key phases:

Idea development: Analysing target markets and assessing product or service needs Planning and model building: Creating a business plan, identifying resources, and operational strategies Launch and expansion: Connecting participants with potential investors and scaling opportunities

The first edition of the programme attracted a wide range of innovative ideas from sectors such as technology, mobility, healthcare, and design. Submissions were evaluated on economic feasibility, scalability, growth potential, and social and economic impact.

By equipping employees with entrepreneurial skills and access to DIEZ’s extensive ecosystem, the initiative aims to transform innovative concepts into businesses that can drive Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.