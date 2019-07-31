STC Pay now available exclusively for Hyperpay customers

Merchants can now accept more payments through the convenience and reliability of STC Pay

STC Pay Now is now available for HyperPay merchants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HyperPay is one of the first payment gateways to offer STC Pay, a fast, secure, and preferred payment method in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

STC Pay can be easily activated on merchants' websites, allowing them to accept, secure, and manage payments with utmost flexibility. HyperPay has also enabled the 'multiple partial refunds' option, giving merchant partners a competitive advantage in the market.

On this occasion, Ashraf Manasra, Chief Operations Officer at HyperPay said: "At HyperPay, we have always sought to offer our customers accessible payment solutions that are easy, responsive, secure and focused on their business. This venture will definitely help us to deliver on our promise guaranteeing a seamless user experience.

"HyperPay is amongst the first few in the Kingdom to offer STC Pay to its merchants and we are very proud of this partnership."