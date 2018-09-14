Nearly 1,000 Saudi women apply for flynas co-pilot jobs

Riyadh-based flynas reveals huge response from female applicants after opening new jobs for pilots and cabin crew

Nearly 1,000 Saudi women have applied for co-pilot positions with low-cost airline flynas in the past 24 hours, the carrier has revealed.

Riyadh-based flynas announced the numbers after revealing plans to recruit Saudi women to work as co-pilots and flight attendants for the first time, just months after the kingdom lifted a decades-long ban on female motorists.

Saudi Arabia in June ended a longstanding ban on women driving cars as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to improve women's participation in the workforce.

Women are not legally barred from working in the aviation sector, but jobs as flight attendants with Saudi carriers have largely been held by female foreign workers from countries such as the Philippines.

The recruitment drive comes just days after Flyadeal, another low-cost Saudi carrier, began posting jobs for Saudi women to work as flight attendants.

Despite being allowed to drive cars, women still require permission from their fathers, husbands or other male relatives to travel and to get married under the kingdom's strict guardianship system.

* With AFP