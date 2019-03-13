Flydubai says up to 15 daily flights cancelled after grounding 737s

Dubai-based budget operator Flydubai currently has 237 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, with 11 Boeing 737 MAX-8 and two Boeing MAX 9 aircraft currently in operation.

Flydubai said on Wednesday that up to 15 flights per day will be cancelled following its decision to ground its fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Following the decision issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Flydubai’s fleet of 13 737s have been taken out of operation as a precautionary safety measure.

Flydubai said it is working on all the operational aspects that this decision will entail.

With regards to flight cancellations, Flydubai will cancel up to 15 flights a day, adding that it is working hard to minimise disruption to its passengers and is directly contacting passengers who are affected.

The airline continues to provide regular updates on Facebook and flydubai.com.

Cancellation of flight frequencies have beeen confirmed to these destinations - Amman, Alexandria, Baghdad, Bahrain, Baku, Basra, Beirut, Dammam, Khartoum, Kuwait, Moscow, Muscat, Prague, Riyadh.

The GCAA said it had suspended takeoffs and landings by Boeing 737 MAX planes as a "precautionary measure" until further notice. The move comes after 157 passengers and crew, including one Saudi, six Egyptians, two Moroccans and a Yemeni, were killed on Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed on its way to Kenya.

Dubai-based budget operator Flydubai currently has 237 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, with 46 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 in operation.

Oman's Public Authority for Civil Aviation on Tuesday also stated it was "temporarily suspending operations” of the Boeing model. On Tuesday, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia made similar announcements, following South Korea, Singapore, China and Indonesia had already grounded all Boeing 737 Max aircraft.