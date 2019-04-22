Careem launches roadside assistance service in Dubai

Roadside Assistance includes emergency services ranging from battery boosting to on-site battery replacement to emergency fuel delivery at a fixed price of AED100.

Dubai-based ride hailing app Careem says it plans to roll out roadside assistance services across the UAE this year

Careem, the Dubai-based ride hailing app, has launched a Roadside Assistance service in Dubai, with plans to roll it out across the UAE later this year.

Roadside Assistance includes emergency services ranging from battery boosting to on-site battery replacement to emergency fuel delivery at a fixed price of AED100 with an additional cost of the fuel ordered or the battery replaced.

Gheed Al Makkaoui, general manager of Careem UAE said: “We’re excited to have a market-beating value service that we can test out with our latest product, roadside assistance.

"The service will enable customers of a new vertical to experience the convenience and comfort of the Careem app and technology. Roadside assistance is a part of our on-going commitment to provide innovative services that help positively impact and simplify the daily lives of the UAE residents.”

She said car owners can now book the 24 hours, on-demand roadside assistance service via the Careem app by selecting the Roadside Assistance option.

Careem was founded in 2012 and is currently operating in over 120 cities in 15 countries across the greater Middle East region.

Last month, Uber announced plans for its acquisition of Careem in a $3.1 billion deal.