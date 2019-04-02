Abu Dhabi Int'l welcomes first flight by Himalaya Airlines

Himalaya Airlines said it has launched three weekly flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu, Nepal

Abu Dhabi International Airport has welcomed Himalaya Airlines’ inaugural flight from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Himalaya Airlines said it has launched three weekly flights - on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday - connecting Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu, Nepal.

The airline said it will operate the route using its Airbus 320 aircraft, which includes 8 Premium Economy seats and 150 Economy Class.

Maarten De Groof, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to add Himalaya Airlines to our growing list of carriers operating at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Nepal has always been a sought-after destination for UAE residents, and the UAE is also home to many Nepali expatriates.”

Vijay Shrestha, vice president – administration, Himalaya Airlines, added: “We are excited to launch the direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kathmandu. There is a strong demand from both markets for a direct operation on the route, and we have responded to this increasing customer requirement.

"Commercial and cultural links between the UAE and Nepal are flourishing and Himalaya is honoured to play a pivotal role in facilitating and enhancing the growth of trade and tourism between the two countries."