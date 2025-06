Video: Expo 2020 Dubai official song ‘This Is Our Time’ launched

Song features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, accompanied by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also Artistic Director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, as well as 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East.