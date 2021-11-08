AB Talks: Opening the doors on the future of work

Visa has officially opened the doors to its new headquarters in Dubai for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region. Spanning 100,000 square feet, the new HQ office will house the company’s almost 500 regional employees – and can accommodate up to 750 employees in the future – expanding the company’s capabilities across the almost 90 countries Visa operates in the CEMEA region.

Andrew Torre, Visa’s regional president for the CEMEA region, joins AB Talks to unpack how the headquarters represents a lean forward into the future of work and the environment the company creates for its family of employees, and provides a statement of confidence in the region for the multinational moving forward.

“The new Visa headquarters is an important milestone for our work and presence in the CEMEA region in advancing the digital economy, developing innovative commerce solutions and strengthening strategic partnerships with governments, financial institutions, fintechs and merchants.”, said Torre.

