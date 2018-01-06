Dubai's DFM says to add shares of Emaar unit to main index

Shares of Emaar Development will be added to Dubai Financial Market general index on Sunday

Dubai Financial Market has announced that the shares of Emaar Development will be added to its general index and to sector indices on Sunday.

The addition of the Emaar unit will lift the number of companies included in the index to 37 companies, a statement said.

It added that shares of Emaar Development have been added to the DFM General Index and Real Estate & Construction sub-index.

The number of the outstanding shares of the company is 4 billion, while the percentage of free float shares as per the index rules is 25 percent, and number of shares included in the index sample is 1 billion shares.