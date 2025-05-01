Sharjah welcomed 1.6m hotel guests in 2024; Russia and India top incoming visitors with China rising fast

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced that the emirate welcomed approximately 1.6m hotel guests in 2024, marking an 11 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The announcement was at the Sharjah Pavilion during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The authority unveiled key tourism statistics for 2024, revealing that Russian guests topped the list with more than 270,000 visitors, reflecting an 18 per cent rise from 2023.

Sharjah tourism

Indian guests ranked second with more than 170,000, an increase of six per cent.

European visitors rose by 16 per cent to more than 100,000, while the number of Chinese guests surged to more than 60,000, registering an exceptional growth of 828 per cent compared to 2023.

Among Arab countries, Oman led the list of hotel guests, contributing six per cent of the total, followed by Saudi Arabia at five per cent, Egypt at four per cent, and Syria and Iraq at three per cent each.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, highlighted the authority’s latest developments, including the official launch of Sharjah’s new tourism brand campaign.

The campaign showcases the emirate’s diverse tourism offerings combining heritage, adventure, nature, and modern experiences, in addition to shedding light on major events such as the Sharjah Light Festival and others.

Commenting on the 2024 tourism results, Al Midfa said the emirate continues to achieve steady growth in the travel and tourism sector, guided by the leadership’s strategic vision.

He said: “These positive figures achieved by Sharjah in 2024 reaffirm the emirate’s growing status as a distinguished global tourism destination that blends authenticity with modernity. The remarkable 11 per cent growth in hotel guest numbers reflects the strategic efforts undertaken by SCTDA to enhance Sharjah’s appeal and develop the tourism sector in line with the emirate’s future vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

“We remain committed to further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global hub for sustainable and cultural tourism. We will continue investing in the development of tourism infrastructure and diversifying products and services to meet the needs of visitors from around the world and enrich their experience in the emirate.”