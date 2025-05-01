PureHealth reports $1.8bn revenue in Q1

PureHealth Holding has reported an 8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to AED6.6bn ($1.8bn), for the first three months of 2025.

The growth came across all of PureHealth’s segments and EBITDA grew 5 per cent year-on-year to AED1.1b ($299.5m) and net profit grew 3 per cent year-on-year to AED505m ($137.5m) in Q1 2025.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth’s strong Q1 2025 results underscore the strength of our integrated healthcare model and the resilience of our long-term strategy. We are redefining healthcare delivery by combining operational excellence with cutting-edge innovation to raise the standard of care across the region and beyond.

“As we continue to expand our global presence and invest in future-ready medical capabilities, our focus remains clear—delivering superior patient care, creating sustainable value for our shareholders, and making a meaningful, long-term impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said: “PureHealth’s first quarter results reflect the solid growth witnessed across all core segments. The Group’s results for the period came on the back of strong patient volume increases across our hospital network, both locally and internationally, and continued momentum in our insurance division with high renewal rates and expansion into new markets.

“Our strong operational execution, transformations of the assets, and the synergies between the entities are delivering tangible results, and strengthening the foundation for future growth.

“As we look ahead, PureHealth is well-positioned to continue expanding our reach, deepening our platform capabilities, and advancing specialised care to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector both in the UAE and internationally.”