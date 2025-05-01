ATM 2025 travel trends revealed as air travel tipped to hit $5.4bn and visa policies drive growth

Research unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2025 has outlined the key trends shaping the Middle East’s travel sector.

The “ATM Trends Report: Leisure, Luxury and MICE – Leading Trends for the Middle East”, released by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, highlighted continued growth in international demand, with global travel expected to return to pre-pandemic trends this year.

Dave Goodger, Managing Director EMEA, Tourism Economics, said: “In the GCC, growth is outpacing the global average, with over 85 per cent of the expected rise in accommodation demand driven by international travel.”

ATM 2025 travel trends

Trip.com Group contributed to discussions with a session titled Partnering for Progress, noting that growth in entertainment, educational and elderly travel segments is creating new opportunities.

CEO Jane Sun cited strategic location, relaxed visa policies, and investment in tourism infrastructure as key drivers of the region’s recovery.

VIDEC Consultants also presented new research on air and hotel sector opportunities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India for online travel agencies (OTAs).

Founder and CEO Virendra Jain said the region’s young, digitally connected population, along with strong air connectivity and cultural ties, supports growth in religious, wellness, visiting friends and relatives and luxury holidays.

VIDEC estimates the UAE’s Total Air Market will grow from $4.2bn in 2024 to $5.4bn by 2028, a 32 per cent increase from 2019.

OTA bookings are forecast to reach $679m in 2024, while airline websites and apps are expected to account for $851m in bookings, driven by loyalty programmes and enhanced digital platforms.

The UAE’s diverse airline offerings and large expatriate population present opportunities for OTAs, though competition remains intense.

With rising digital adoption, OTAs are leveraging fintech and tech-driven features to deliver seamless booking experiences.