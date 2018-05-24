Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

Dubai Municipality Geodetic and Marine Survey Section says UAE will likely see rainy and thundery conditions from Friday
By Sam Bridge
Thu 24 May 2018 02:45 PM

The impact of tropical cyclone Mekunu on the UAE and Dubai will be minimal, according to Dubai Municipality Geodetic and Marine Survey Section.

The tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea that is set to hit Oman's coastline on Friday is expected to affect the weather in the UAE with rainy and thundery conditions.

“The weather change in the UAE is expected to start on Friday, with the activity of the southeastern wet wind, which may lead to rainy clouds and mild to moderate rainfall in different areas of Dubai,” said Iman Al Falasi, head of Geodetic and Marine Survey Section.

However, she recommended the need for caution for highways and seafarers to save lives and property, especially in areas close to the Oman border.

“The Mekunu influence may increase on Saturday with a chance for more clouds and the possibility for sporadic rainfall. The surface wind speed may be up to 30km/hr in some areas and the full impact of the cyclone will be finished by Sunday,” said Al Falasi.

Seventeen people were missing and hundreds of others evacuated from their homes after Cyclone Mekunu hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing severe flooding and damage, officials said on Thursday.

Neighbouring Oman is preparing for landfall on Friday, with national weather experts expecting Mekunu to intensify to a category two cyclone from category one, after it hit Socotra on Wednesday night.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started in ground floor business - police

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

Cyclone Mekenu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

24 May 2018
Culture & Society
Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

Cyclone Mekunu set to hit Oman later this week

23 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

UAE's Etihad vows to deliver 150,000 meals per year to charity

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

Starbucks employee in Dubai hands in lost bag containing $118k

22 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

21 May 2018
Culture & Society
Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

Revealed: impact made by the UAE Food Bank so far

17 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

UAE President adopts law to promote charitable work

16 May 2018
Culture & Society
26 more innovative projects backed by Expo 2020 Dubai

26 more innovative projects backed by Expo 2020 Dubai

16 May 2018
Culture & Society
Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

15 May 2018
Culture & Society