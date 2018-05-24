Cyclone Mekunu forecast to have 'minimal' impact on the UAE

Dubai Municipality Geodetic and Marine Survey Section says UAE will likely see rainy and thundery conditions from Friday

The impact of tropical cyclone Mekunu on the UAE and Dubai will be minimal, according to Dubai Municipality Geodetic and Marine Survey Section.

The tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea that is set to hit Oman's coastline on Friday is expected to affect the weather in the UAE with rainy and thundery conditions.

“The weather change in the UAE is expected to start on Friday, with the activity of the southeastern wet wind, which may lead to rainy clouds and mild to moderate rainfall in different areas of Dubai,” said Iman Al Falasi, head of Geodetic and Marine Survey Section.

However, she recommended the need for caution for highways and seafarers to save lives and property, especially in areas close to the Oman border.

“The Mekunu influence may increase on Saturday with a chance for more clouds and the possibility for sporadic rainfall. The surface wind speed may be up to 30km/hr in some areas and the full impact of the cyclone will be finished by Sunday,” said Al Falasi.

Seventeen people were missing and hundreds of others evacuated from their homes after Cyclone Mekunu hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing severe flooding and damage, officials said on Thursday.

Neighbouring Oman is preparing for landfall on Friday, with national weather experts expecting Mekunu to intensify to a category two cyclone from category one, after it hit Socotra on Wednesday night.