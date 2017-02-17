Emaar unveils new homes offering 'bespoke island lifestyle'

|Home
Dubai developer announces sales of Harbour Gate, a new residential estate in Dubai Creek Harbour, will start on Saturday
Emaar Properties has unveiled Harbour Gate, a new residential estate in Dubai Creek Harbour offering a "bespoke island lifestyle".
The Dubai-based builder of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure, said a sales event for the new homes will take place on Saturday.
Harbour Gate, set in the Island District, will be located close to The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour, and will offer 491 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offering waterfront and park views.
There will also be a limited collection of six penthouses on the upper floors, while six townhouse duplex homes set on the podium pool deck level are also part of Harbour Gate.
The podium also has a pool deck, social hub, teen’s room, fitness centre and outdoor kid’s play area, outdoor kid’s splash pad, indoor kid’s play area, exercise studio space, multipurpose room and concierge service.
Ahmad Al Matrooshi, managing director of Emaar Properties, said: “Harbour Gate offers residents the opportunity to experience living on an island in the heart of the city. The spectacular views of the Creek and Downtown Dubai, and the range of F&B, retail and leisure attractions make Harbour Gate a vibrant neighbourhood that will appeal to families and the trend-setters.”
All homes will offer vast balconies and full-height windows along the entire length of living and dining spaces to optimise the best views.
