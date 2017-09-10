Europe's largest private equity firm looks to MidEast for new markets

London-based buyout firm CVC Capital Partners has considered UAE firms, according to sources
By Bloomberg
Sun 10 Sep 2017 10:31 AM

CVC Capital Partners is considering its first investment in the Middle East as Europe’s largest private equity company works to expand its business into new geographies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-based buyout firm has considered potential targets including UAE-based shisha maker Al Fakher Tobacco Trading as well as education companies, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. CVC was also one of the companies considering a bid for a stake in property developer Emaar Properties PJSC’s entertainment division, people familiar with the matter said previously.

CVC was in advanced talks with Al Fakher though discussions faltered, the people said. The buyout firm is also studying other potential transactions in the region, according to the people. No final agreements have been reached, and CVC may decide against pursuing investments in the firms, they said.

A spokesman for CVC declined to comment. Al Fakher didn’t immediately respond to requests.

CVC’s push into the region is being led by Istvan Szoke, its London-based partner responsible for the firm’s emerging markets investments in Europe, the people said. Ozgur Onder, a managing director, is also involved in identifying opportunities, they said.

Mideast opportunities

The buyout firm has been looking at opportunities to make full or partial investments in the Middle East for some time and is attracted by the region’s young-and-growing population, one of the people said. A sharp drop in oil prices in the last few years and its impact on local economies has also pushed some businesses to look for investors, the person said.

Foreign bidders have been buying more assets in the Middle East and Africa in the last 12 months, agreeing to spend $28.5 billion in the period, 26 percent higher than the previous year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com in March in a bet that e-commerce in the region is poised to take off.

Dry Powder

Private equity firms are exploring new territory as they raise record amounts of dry powder from investors. CVC raised 16 billion euros ($19 billion) for its seventh pool of capital in June, its biggest-ever fund. The firm, which has commitments of $85 billion in funds for its private equity and credit investment pools, has previously invested in the Formula One auto racing series and has agreed to buy Swiss watchmaker Breitling AG.

CVC targets European investments with a minimum equity value of $150 million and at least $50 million for opportunities in Asia, according to its website. The firm has holdings worldwide including in the U.S., Sweden, Iceland and Malaysia.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia raises $4.5bn in first sukuk this year

Saudi Arabia raises $4.5bn in first sukuk this year

25 Jul 2017
Banking & Finance
Damac rally in Dubai may be over after retail investors' big bet

Damac rally in Dubai may be over after retail investors' big bet

19 Jul 2017
Property
Dubai's Arabtec $409m rights issue fully subscribed

Dubai's Arabtec $409m rights issue fully subscribed

20 Jun 2017
Construction
Abu Dhabi's Senaat said to revive $1bn IPO plan

Abu Dhabi's Senaat said to revive $1bn IPO plan

15 Jun 2017
Industries
Saudi Arabia said to consider IPO for power company Marafiq

Saudi Arabia said to consider IPO for power company Marafiq

01 Jun 2017
Energy
Kalyan Jewellers plans IPO to fund MidEast growth

Kalyan Jewellers plans IPO to fund MidEast growth

17 May 2017
Retail
Euro hits six-month dollar high, as oil continues to soar

Euro hits six-month dollar high, as oil continues to soar

16 May 2017
Stocks
Saudi Aramco makes leadership changes ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco makes leadership changes ahead of IPO

16 May 2017
Energy
Date set for Dubai's Arabtec to trade rights issue

Date set for Dubai's Arabtec to trade rights issue

10 May 2017
Markets
Saudi billionaire family looks to hire IPO adviser: sources

Saudi billionaire family looks to hire IPO adviser: sources

02 May 2017
Banking & Finance