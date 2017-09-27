In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

During his official visit to Kerala, the Sharjah Ruler will meet with the Prime Minister of India and senior officials.
1_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
1 of 10
H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, arrived at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, India.
3_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
2 of 10
The two-day official visit came following an invitation H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi received last December, during his meeting with Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.
2_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
3 of 10
The visit comes as part of Sheikh Sultan's keenness to strengthen relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the state of Kerala, to achieve intellectual exchange between the two countries in the fields of culture and art, and to take a closer look at Kerala's efforts to develop its comprehensive cultural renaissance.
4_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
4 of 10
He will also attend the ceremony to award him the honuorary doctorate for his great efforts in serving the Arab and Islamic culture, as well as the appreciation of his intellectual and literary production, which has been translated into several languages.
6_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
5 of 10
He was received by Governor of Kerala, Justice (Retd.) P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and several ministers, members of the government, senior officials and businessmen from the state.
5_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
6 of 10
7_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
7 of 10
He called on the Government Relations Department in the emirate of Sharjah to co-ordinate with the Indian Embassy in the UAE to study opportunities and expand areas of mutual co-operation between Sharjah and Kerala.
9_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
8 of 10
H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended a cultural folklore event celebrating the artistic and literary heritage of the State of Kerala in India.
8_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
9 of 10
10_Ruler-of-Sharjah-Kerala.jpg
WAM
10 of 10
He also received a series of gifts including books and manuscripts, such as a copy of an 18th century Quran that was used in lithography, a book on the history of the Malayalam language, several books on Islamic culture and maps of continents and sub-continents surrounding the Indian Ocean.
Up Next
In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

27 Sep 2017
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
Wed 27 Sep 2017 10:19 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: Britain's famous Red Arrows wows crowds in Jeddah

In pictures: Britain's famous Red Arrows wows crowds in Jeddah

In pictures: Dubai tests world's first self-flying taxi near the Jumeirah Beach Park

In pictures: Dubai tests world's first self-flying taxi near the Jumeirah Beach Park

In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruler meet with Egypt president Sisi

In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruler meet with Egypt president Sisi

In pictures: How to save a smartphone from water damage

In pictures: How to save a smartphone from water damage

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's National Day celebration in Dubai

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's National Day celebration in Dubai

In pictures: Dubai's GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

In pictures: Dubai's GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai