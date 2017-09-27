In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

WAM 1 of 10 H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, arrived at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, India.

WAM 2 of 10 The two-day official visit came following an invitation H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi received last December, during his meeting with Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

WAM 3 of 10 The visit comes as part of Sheikh Sultan's keenness to strengthen relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the state of Kerala, to achieve intellectual exchange between the two countries in the fields of culture and art, and to take a closer look at Kerala's efforts to develop its comprehensive cultural renaissance.

WAM 4 of 10 He will also attend the ceremony to award him the honuorary doctorate for his great efforts in serving the Arab and Islamic culture, as well as the appreciation of his intellectual and literary production, which has been translated into several languages.

WAM 5 of 10 He was received by Governor of Kerala, Justice (Retd.) P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and several ministers, members of the government, senior officials and businessmen from the state.

WAM 6 of 10

WAM 7 of 10 He called on the Government Relations Department in the emirate of Sharjah to co-ordinate with the Indian Embassy in the UAE to study opportunities and expand areas of mutual co-operation between Sharjah and Kerala.

WAM 8 of 10 H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended a cultural folklore event celebrating the artistic and literary heritage of the State of Kerala in India.

WAM 9 of 10