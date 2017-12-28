In pictures: 34th annual Chaos Communication Congress

The congress featured a variety of lectures and workshops on technical and political issues related to cryptography, freedom of speech, security and privacy.
Participants attend the 34C3 Chaos Communication Congress of the Chaos Computer Club on December 27, 2017 in Leipzig, Germany. The annual congress brings together hackers, bloggers, activists and other digital enthusiasts together from all the world for workshops and presentation on issues including cryptography, freedom of speech, security and privacy.
A light installation stands on a table during the 34C3 Chaos Communication Congress of the Chaos Computer Club on December 27, 2017 in Leipzig, Germany.
