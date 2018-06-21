EGA pens 5 year deal to supply Europe's Aludium with rolling slab

EGA's Al Taweelah site has the capacity to produce 400,000 tonnes of rolling slab

Emirates Global Aluminium has signed an agreement to supply the Europe-based Aludium with rolling slab – which is processed into plate, sheet and foil - for a five-year period, it was announced on Thursday.

Aludium – to whom EGA has supplied metal since last year - owns three former Alcoa rolling mills in Spain and France.

“We are pleased that Aludium has chosen to secure these long-term supplies of rolling slab from EGA,” said EGA chief marketing officer Walid Al Attar. “We look forward to reliably supplying Aludium with the high-quality rolling slab they need to make their products over the years to come.”

Arnaud De Weert, the CEO of Aludium, said that the company “is pleased to have secured a multi-year agreement for high-quality rolling slabs.”

EGA has the capacity to produce some 400,000 tonnes of rolling slab per year at its Al Taweelah site in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

In 2017, EGA produced 2.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year and was the world’s biggest producer of ‘premium aluminium’ or value-added products.

Earlier this year, EGA managing director and CEO Abdulla Kalban said that a planned IPO of EGA will likely go ahead in the second half of 2018.