UAE ministry warns over online bodybuilding products

A UAE ministry has issued a public warning on the dangers of bodybuilding products sold online.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has warned that some drugs and supplements used to boost performance in the gym contain toxic substances that could cause serious health risks.

In particular, many unregulated stimulants have been found to contain contain steroid-like substances and artificial male hormone boosters that can cause injury to the liver and kidney and heart and can be life threatening.

MOHAP has released a circular to all hospitals and directors of medical zones alerting them against indiscriminate use of bodybuilding products.

The warning follows a recent alert from the US Food and Drug Administration, MOHAP said in a statement to media on Monday.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing at MOHAP, said the ministry would organise inspection visits to pharmaces to curb the spread of unlicensed hormones and ensure compliance with laws and regulations.