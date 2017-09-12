UAE ministry warns over online bodybuilding products

Many supplements sold online contain toxic substances, government claims
A UAE ministry has issued a public warning on the dangers of bodybuilding products sold online (photo for illustrative purposes only) AFP PHOTO SHAH Marai Photo credit should read SHAH MARAIAFPGetty Images
By Sarah Townsend
Tue 12 Sep 2017 09:41 AM

A UAE ministry has issued a public warning on the dangers of bodybuilding products sold online.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has warned that some drugs and supplements used to boost performance in the gym contain toxic substances that could cause serious health risks.

In particular, many unregulated stimulants have been found to contain contain steroid-like substances and artificial male hormone boosters that can cause injury to the liver and kidney and heart and can be life threatening.

MOHAP has released a circular to all hospitals and directors of medical zones alerting them against indiscriminate use of bodybuilding products.

The warning follows a recent alert from the US Food and Drug Administration, MOHAP said in a statement to media on Monday.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing at MOHAP, said the ministry would organise inspection visits to pharmaces to curb the spread of unlicensed hormones and ensure compliance with laws and regulations.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Are virtual reality classes the future of fitness in the UAE?

Are virtual reality classes the future of fitness in the UAE?

03 Sep 2017
Health & Fitness
Feeling stressed? 5 ways to blow off steam in the UAE

Feeling stressed? 5 ways to blow off steam in the UAE

11 Apr 2017
Wellness
Mike Tyson to launch boxing academy franchises in Dubai

Mike Tyson to launch boxing academy franchises in Dubai

18 Apr 2017
Sport
UAE firm hires UFC star to launch MMA-based gym concept

UAE firm hires UFC star to launch MMA-based gym concept

31 Oct 2016
Health & Fitness
Dubai plans fitness index in 2018 as part of healthy living drive

Dubai plans fitness index in 2018 as part of healthy living drive

12 Oct 2016
Health & Fitness
Dubai bank launches savings account linked to fitness

Dubai bank launches savings account linked to fitness

17 Nov 2015
Banking & Finance
Emirates Palace's 24-carat gold facial voted best spa treatment in the world

Emirates Palace's 24-carat gold facial voted best spa treatment in the world

23 Sep 2015
Wellness
UAE's Al Ahli launches new premium lifestyle brand

UAE's Al Ahli launches new premium lifestyle brand

21 Jul 2015
Health & Fitness
5 key steps to mastering your emotions at work

5 key steps to mastering your emotions at work

20 Aug 2014
Wellness
How to manage time and energy: The 3 Ls

How to manage time and energy: The 3 Ls

23 Jul 2014
Wellness