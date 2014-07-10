Luxembourg approves bill paving way for sukuk this year

Move will make it only the second European sovereign after Britain to tap the market for sukuk

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 10:55 AM

Luxembourg's parliament passed a bill that will allow the AAA-rated government to issue its first Islamic bond later this year, becoming only the second European sovereign after Britain to tap the market for sukuk.

The bill allows Luxembourg to securitise three government properties to back a sukuk worth €200 million ($275 million), designed to boost its Islamic finance credentials to attract more business from cash-rich Gulf countries.

The law was adopted with 55 votes in favour and 5 against, a parliament spokesperson said late on Wednesday.

A revised bill was presented last month which addressed issues such as the economic rationale for using sukuk instead of conventional bonds and clarified its tax treatment, paving the way for the finance ministry to begin work on the transaction.

"The issuance of the sukuk will be done later this year," said Guy Arendt, a member of Luxembourg's legislature, the Chamber of Deputies.

Luxembourg's finance ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on its sukuk plans, but such an issuance would comes on the heels of Britain's own sukuk.

In June, Britain became the first Western country to sell sukuk, raising £200 million ($342 million) from a five-year deal, attracting £2.3 billion in orders.

Unlike Britain, which has six full-fledged Islamic banks, Luxembourg does not have a domestic Islamic banking industry although that could soon change.

A new Islamic bank, named Eurisbank, is in the advanced stages of launching operations in Luxembourg, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"The license process is still in progress, but significant advances have been made and it should be finalised in the next few weeks. Capital is firmed up...first semester next year seems very realistic."

Luxembourg has sought to build a wider role in the industry: it remains a popular domicile for Islamic mutual funds with London-based Arabesque registering its new funds in June.

Luxembourg's central bank also remains the only regulator in Europe that is a member of the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board, one of the industry's main standard-setting bodies.

Related:

Stories

Emirate of Sharjah said to plan debut sukuk

Standard Chartered opens its first UAE Islamic banking centre

Hong Kong hires banks for first Islamic bond

Islamic banking rebrands in bid to go mainstream

Dubai to host top summit amid Islamic economy ambitions

M&S Saudi franchise owner in $133m debut sukuk issue

Qatar-backed UK lender targets European growth

Also in Sukuk

Al Faisal Holding mulls loan options after market response to sukuk

Saudi Investment Bank closes 500 million riyals sukuk

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Mohammad Osman Thursday, 10 July 2014 3:20 PM[UAE] - Saudi Arabia

It is a good step for the Europeans to deal with the Islamic financial markets. Muslim economy is going up and, no only the oil rich countries in the Middle East, but majority of the Islamic Countries are becoming strong economically in same way or another. Besides that, that many rich Muslim individuals and corportes who are interested to invest European Stable Markets.

Therefore, I believe that Luxembourg took a wise step similar to that of the United Kingdom some time earlier.

Mohammad

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The flood gates open

The flood gates open

Turkey’s new fondness for sukuk has been met with increasing...

"Sleeping giant" debt market awakes in Saudi Arabia

After years in which the growth of Saudi Arabia's bond market...

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf looks to tap Malaysian investors with ringgit issues; country...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking