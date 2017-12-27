GCC national jailed for 10 years, fined for Twitter violations

The Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court has sentenced a GCC national to 10 years in prison and fined him AED1 million for publishing information on Twitter to harm the UAE’s reputation.

According to state news agency WAM, the man, named only as STM, was also placed under strict supervision for three years starting from the end of his sentence while obliging him to pay administrative costs.

The court also ordered the confiscation of his communication devices and the closure of his websites used to commit his crimes.

In a second case, the court sentenced Arab nationals MAA, ASA, YSA, and BAS to 10 years in prison and fined them AED1 million each for promoting a terrorist organisation, through spreading and possessing of pictures, video clips and electronic documents and distributing them to others.

There were also sentenced to be deported from the country after their sentence, while their communication devices were confiscated.

The court also fined the first and second persons AED6,000 for possessing ammunition without a licence. It also ruled that the first and fourth persons were innocent of the charge of attempting to join a terrorist organisation.

In a third case, the court sentenced Gulf national AMR to 10 years in prison and fined him AED100,000 while placing him under surveillance for three years starting from the end of his sentence, for sharing intelligence with a foreign country and insulting the country’s symbols.

It also sentenced Gulf national SME to three years in prison, fined him AED50,000, and ordered his deportation after the end of his sentence, for insulting the symbols of the UAE and the Gulf. It also ordered the confiscation of his communication devices.

In a fourth case, the court sentenced SMA to seven years in prison for sharing intelligence and photographing oil establishments.

The court also sentenced BMH and WMH to seven years in prison, and EAH to 18 months for joining terrorist organisations, namely Daesh and Al Nusra Front.

It also ordered their expulsion from the country after the end of their sentences, the confiscation of their communication devices, and the deletion of pictures and messages while obligating them to pay judicial expenses.

In a sixth case, the court sentenced Gulf national HAR to 15 years in prison and Arab national EAH to 10 years for supplying a foreign country’s embassy with military information that might damage the UAE’s military stature.