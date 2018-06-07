New film highlights 'Made in the UAE' manufacturing drive

The film takes viewers behind the scenes at Unilever’s Personal Care factory in Dubai Industrial Park, one of the UAE’s most technologically advanced.

National Geographic Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Media announced on Thursday the launch of its Made in the UAE film which highlights the rise of the UAE’s industrial economy.

The 22-minute film showcases how businesses such as Unilever are contributing to Dubai’s Industrial Strategy which is expected to lead to an increase of GDP by 25 percent by 2025, state news agency WAM reported.

The film also highlights women’s growing participation in the workforce in the region.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al Harthi, acting executive director of television at Abu Dhabi Media, said: "This important film focuses on the nation’s vision for maintaining and growing the economy of the country through shedding light on key priority areas. It constitutes a significant milestone within Abu Dhabi Media and National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s commitment towards highlighting the paramount importance of industry, sustainability and gender equality in the workplace for the UAE.

"In doing so, this film is aligned with Abu Dhabi Media’s overall vision to uncover inspiring and intelligent stories and share them with local and regional audience," Al Harthi added.

Sanjay Raina, general manager, National Geographic Abu Dhabi MENA and senior vice presidents, Fox Networks Group, said: "In creating this film, we are documenting the transformation of the economy of the UAE through National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s unique brand of premium factual programming executed to the highest levels of production.

"Today, the UAE is accelerating its efforts to boost the industrial sector and make it a valuable contributor to the national economy, turning the Made in the UAE label into a global mark of quality and excellence and we are honored to be part of this important project."