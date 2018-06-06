Aldar set to begin handover of $870m West Yas project

Developer says 80% of West Yas sold, which equates to 801 villas with a sales value of AED3.66bn as at end of Q1

Aldar Properties has announced that handovers of villas within its West Yas community will commence this month.

The handover process will be undertaken in phases, the first of which incorporates 300 villas, and continue throughout the remainder of 2018, the developer said in a statement.



Launched in September 2015, the AED3.2 billion ($870 million) West Yas community consists of 1,014 four and five bedrooms villas.

As of the end of Q1, West Yas was 80 percent sold, which equates to 801 villas, with a sales value of AED3.66 billion.



Homes are still available for purchase within West Yas with prices starting from AED4.8 million. As a non-gated community, there are no service fees payable by villa owners, Aldar said.



Maan Farid Al-Awlaqi, executive director – commercial, at Aldar Properties, said: “We are proud to start the handover of West Yas to customers, which marks the expansion of the residential population on Yas Island and builds on the handover of apartment community Ansam earlier in the year.”



West Yas also features a mosque for 2,000 worshippers, two schools, a retail centre, sports facilities, a petrol station, and extensive landscaping and greenery in its open public spaces, which overlook the mangroves surrounding Yas Island.