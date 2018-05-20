US approves $45m weapons sale to Bahrain

In April, the US approved a $911.4 million deal for attack helicopters to the Gulf kingdom
By Staff writer
Sun 20 May 2018 09:32 AM

The US State Department has approved a potential $45 million in weapons sales to Bahrain.

According to a statement posted on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the Department of Defense, the sale includes 3,200 general purpose and “penetrator warhead” bomb bodies, as well as spare and repair parts, support equipment, personnel training, shipping and logistics services and US government and contractor support.

The statement notes that the proposed sale will “enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally which is an important security partner in the region.”

“The purchase of these munitions will bolster the Royal Bahraini Air Force’s ability to conduct and sustain air operations with its F-16 combat aircraft,” the statement adds. “Bahrain will use these munitions as a deterrent to regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense and execute counter-terrorism operations.”

There is no prime contractor planned for the sale, as the munitions are to be provided directly by the US government from its stock.

The DSCA and State Department have now delivered the required notification to the US Congress informing its members of the possible sale.

The proposed sale is the latest in a string of weapons sales to Bahrain, following a $911.4 million helicopter deal approved in April and a larger $2.78 billion sale of 19 F-16V fighter aircraft approved in September.

