Alef Group unveils $820m 'car-free' project in Sharjah

Alef Group has announced the launch of the first phase of its AED3 billion ($820 million) Al Mamsha project, Sharjah’s first fully walkable community.



The Sharjah-based developer said it has set up a sales centre dedicated to the car-free development at Hilton Hotel.



Al Mamsha project is spread over a total area of about 3 million square feet, and the project will have a built-up area of 9.3 million square feet in addition to ground retail areas totalling to around 500,000 square feet.



Al Mamsha’s Zone 1 will comprise a total of 33 mixed-use buildings that combine retail and residential spaces connected with sidewalks and walkways.



Alef said in a statement that the integrated car-free development offers a range of services and amenities which are new to Sharjah, including dedicated basement parking facilities for residential and retail.



Cars will only be parked on the basement levels, with visitors and residents using vertical transportation means such as elevators and escalators to get access to retail or residential floors.



In addition, residents at Al Mamsha will enjoy free access to dedicated cluster swimming pools, health club and gym, walkways, nursery, family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, and retail spine.



Al Mamsha will offer studios, 1 bed, 2 beds and 3 beds apartments in addition to a selection of duplexes and penthouses and will feature a range of cafes and restaurants, and entertainment zones to host art galleries, Friday market, and outdoor events.



Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Alef Group chairman, said: “As a trendsetting concept, Al Mamsha represents our vision to introduce developments that enrich residents’ experience of living in Sharjah while strengthening the emirate’s credentials as a city pioneering modern living trends, we are excited to bring to Sharjah its first pedestrian – friendly living experience."



Issa Ataya, Alef Group managing director, added: “Setting the project apart in Sharjah’s current urban space is its element of full walkability that enables residents and visitors to access the entire community conveniently by walking at all times, providing a one-of-a-kind well rounded lifestyle.”