Qatar 2022 stadium installs first modular seating

The first modular seating elements are set to be installed at Al Bayt Stadium – Al Khor City as construction continues to advance, according to the organisers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

The stands of Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor City are now visible from afar reaching a height of 39 metres from ground level, a statement said.

It added that the modular construction of the proposed semi-final host venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup means that almost half of its seating can be removed and given to football development projects around the world.

Construction at the 60,000-seat stadium, which is designed like a traditional Arabian tent, is now in full swing with the installation of the first 2,500 seats at the north stand of the stadium.

The steel structure platforms for the modular seats are designed in Germany and manufactured in Italy, while the seats are designed and manufactured in Qatar. After the tournament, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to approximately 32,000 seats.

Dr Nasser Al Hajeri, Al Bayt Stadium project director – Aspire Zone Foundation, said: “Reducing the capacity of the stadium will also benefit the local community in Al Khor area. Not only will a new capacity of nearly 32,000 seats be more suitable for post-FIFA World Cup events, but it will create space for facilities that will attract visitors to this coastal community.

“This will ensure that Qatar is left with a stadium fit for purpose beyond 2022, while simultaneously leaving behind a significant legacy for international football development as well as creating a lively hub for the local community,” he added.