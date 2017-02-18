Qatar 2022 stadium installs first modular seating

Almost half of seating at Al Bayt Stadium – Al Khor City can be removed after World Cup, given to other football projects

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 18 February 2017 1:14 AM

The first modular seating elements are set to be installed at Al Bayt Stadium – Al Khor City as construction continues to advance, according to the organisers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

The stands of Al Bayt Stadium - Al Khor City are now visible from afar reaching a height of 39 metres from ground level, a statement said.

It added that the modular construction of the proposed semi-final host venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup means that almost half of its seating can be removed and given to football development projects around the world.

Construction at the 60,000-seat stadium, which is designed like a traditional Arabian tent, is now in full swing with the installation of the first 2,500 seats at the north stand of the stadium.

The steel structure platforms for the modular seats are designed in Germany and manufactured in Italy, while the seats are designed and manufactured in Qatar. After the tournament, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced to approximately 32,000 seats. 

Dr Nasser Al Hajeri, Al Bayt Stadium project director – Aspire Zone Foundation, said: “Reducing the capacity of the stadium will also benefit the local community in Al Khor area. Not only will a new capacity of nearly 32,000 seats be more suitable for post-FIFA World Cup events, but it will create space for facilities that will attract visitors to this coastal community.

“This will ensure that Qatar is left with a stadium fit for purpose beyond 2022, while simultaneously leaving behind a significant legacy for international football development as well as creating a lively hub for the local community,” he added.

Related:

Stories

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

British worker dies during construction of Qatar 2022 stadium

Qatar World Cup 2022 final stadium to transform into Theatre District

FIFA chief says pressure to remain on Qatar over World Cup workers

Galleries
In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

Topics

Qatar 2022

Also in Construction

Abu Dhabi awards parking contract for new mega airport terminal

Construction work starts on new $39m Oman shopping mall

Also in Qatar

Qatar Airways says to unveil new business class seat in March

Qatar could be the last single host of FIFA World Cup

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking