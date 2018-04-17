PepsiCo named as official F&B partner of Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee signing the agreement with Indra K Nooyi, chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo (left) at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai South.

The two organisations will work together to promote sustainability and nutrition

PepsiCo has been named as the official beverage and snack partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, officials announced on Monday.

In a statement, Expo 2020 said the two organisations will work together “to inspire and educate millions on areas of critical importance including water stewardship, sustainable packaging, agriculture and nutrition".

“The increasing world population is straining the planet’s resources, generating an urgent need for more intelligent sources of nutrition, and packaging for snacks and beverages among other solutions,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

Sheikh Ahmed said that through the partnership with PepsiCo Expo “will be able to show millions of people what sustainable F&B will look like in the future, inspire more ideas, while educating visitors on our shared values towards a better world.”

Indra Nooyi, chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, said that the company shares Expo 2020’s “belief that we must create a virtuous cycle that can sustain our way of life for the next generation and beyond”.

“Together, we will make this event one of discovery – from new foods and beverages, to new solutions to the sustainability challenges that face us today and in the years ahead,” she added.

At the Expo, PepsiCo plans to showcase a number of nutrition-driven initiatives, expanding on programmes such as ‘helloGoodness’ which will show how convenience, affordability and nutrition will come together in the future.

Additionally, PepsiCo will use its brand power to reach millions of households through cross branding, promotional contests and social media initiatives. Before and during the six-month event, Expo 2020’s logo will be used on packaging for select PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi, Lay’s and Quaker Oats.

The Dubai mega event will be the first time PepsiCo has partnered with a World Expo since the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, which was not ratified by the governing body for World Expos, the BIE.

Expo 2020 has now announced 10 Official Premier Partners and two Official Partners. Apart from PepsiCo, they comprise global brands Accenture, Cisco, DP World, Emirates Airlines, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Nissan, SAP and Siemens. DEWA and UPS are the Official Partners named so far.