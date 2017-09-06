b
Video: Is coworking really the future?
Wed 06 Sep 2017 10:55 AM
The demand for coworking spaces is surging around the world, with even corporates now getting into the game.
(Source: CNBC International YouTube channel)
USA
Related Videos
Video: Facebook has mapped the entire human population of earth for internet in space
Video: SpaceX says the 'World's Most Powerful Rocket' has completed first-stage testing
Video: Can wearable tech make theme parks better?
5 things to know about UAE excise tax
Video: SpaceX's Hyperloop Pod speed competition
Video: Apple's new phones may be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition
Video: Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out, man
Video: Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids
Video: 5 stunning stats about Airbus
Video: Selfie app 'spots early signs of pancreatic cancer'
Video: Playing with Apple's new augmented reality platform
Video: First exhibition in the Palestinian Museum
Video: Abu Dhabi students develop 'logic-locked' unhackable computer chip
Video: Can Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch bring back customers?
Video: World's fastest street car costs $3 million
Video: Live like a king inside this $60m Palm Jumeirah villa
Video: Infiniti's concept racecar silently screams 1930s
Video: 9 Facts about the Emirates A380 onboard lounge
Video: Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Highlights
Video: Tesla's semi truck may get 200 to 300 miles on a charge
