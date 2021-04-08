OMEGA Moonwatch now Master Chronometer certified

OMEGA made one of the biggest watchmaking announcements of 2021. This year, the Speedmaster Moonwatch collection will be updated with its next generation of models. For fans everywhere, it’s a chance to see the latest edition of a much-loved timepiece – including unique touches in design and a powerful Master Chronometer certified anti-magnetic movement.

Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of OMEGA, said, “When updating a sacred timepiece like the Speedmaster Moonwatch, every detail must be true to its original spirit. This chronograph is recognised the world over, so we’ve approached its design with the most sincere respect, while taking its movement to the next level.”

For the exciting launch, the Swiss watchmaker has taken inspiration from the fourth-generation Moonwatch style, commonly referenced as the ST 105.012, and worn by Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon in 1969.

These space-era tributes include the classic asymmetrical case, the step dial, the double bevel caseback, and the famous dot over 90 (DON) and a dot diagonal to 70 on the anodised aluminium bezel ring. Small but important details in the telling of the Speedmaster story.

Perhaps the most significant update comes with the arrival of the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. The new movement ensures that the Moonwatch will now be unaffected by even the most extreme magnetic fields reaching 15,000 gauss. In addition, it ensures that the entire watch is certified as a Master Chronometer – the highest standard of precision, performance and magnetic-resistance in the Swiss watch industry.

Around the wrist, OMEGA has made yet more changes. An integrated, fully-brushed bracelet offers a five–arched-links-per-row design. Similar to Moonwatch styles of the past, it includes a new clasp with a polished OMEGA logo on a satin-finished cover.

Even the dial shows the attention-to-detail that OMEGA has committed to this updated collection. In accordance with the Calibre 3861’s frequency, the minute track is now split by 3 divisions, as opposed to the 5 divisions on previous models. Another example of the brand’s exacting standards when it comes to precision.

With so much to explore, it’s now over to eager Moonwatch fans to select their Master Chronometer model from eight special choices, including versions in stainless steel, 18K Sedna gold or 18K Canopus gold. All come with OMEGA’s full five-year warranty.