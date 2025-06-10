by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inNews

UAE central bank fines 6 exchange houses $3.3m

Central Bank of the UAE imposed financial sanctions on six exchange houses

by Staff Writer
UAE Central Bank CBUAE

The Central Bank of the UAE imposed financial sanctions on six exchange houses, amounting to AED12.3m ($3.3m).

The sanctions were pursuant to Article (14) of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations and its amendments.

The financial sanctions were imposed based on the findings of examinations conducted by the Central Bank, which revealed the violations and failures of the six exchange houses to comply with the AML/CFT framework, and related regulations.

CBUAE financial sanctions

The Central Bank, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavours to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by national laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the country’s financial system.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.