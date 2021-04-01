Peak brain performance for life?

While most people do not notice it, the aging process begins as early as age 30. In our 40s and 50s we start noticing the initial signs, we react a little slower, we have less energy, we start forgetting small things such as people’s names or where we put our keys, and more.

Men and women in senior positions and leadership roles are used to feeling that they’re the ‘top dog’ in the boardroom; business owners and CEOs looking to enhance and lengthen their peak performance have long turned to fundamentals such as optimal nutrition, regular medical screenings and an active lifestyle.

Now there is a new treatment that offers clients a means of reversing much of this decline, improving physical and cognitive performance, renewing vitality, increasing energy, enhancing memory and restoring peak performance.

Leaders need to process information quickly and accurately, solve complex problems, make decisions under pressure and exhibit mental resilience. This requires being at the top of your cognitive game, in the same way an elite athlete needs to be in peak fitness.

However, the reality is that aging compromises our performance. The Aviv Medical programme works to address that, not only to slow down the decline of brain and body, but to reverse some aspects of it.

At the start of the programme each client undergoes three days of medical assessments, to understand their individual health profile and tailor a personalised programme.

“We do not claim to increase lifespan. We focus on increasing health-span – the amount of active, productive and healthy years an individual has, as well as restoring some of the physical and cognitive decline caused by aging. We treat aging and the associated decline in mental and physical performance as a disease that can be treated,” explains Dr. Efrati, whose specialism includes decades of research into ageing and associated medical treatments.

He is the director of the world-leading Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel. Dr. Efrati’s research focuses on hyperbaric medicine and brain rehabilitation.

He is a professor at the Sackler School of Medicine and the Sagol School of Neuroscience in Tel Aviv University. Since 2008, he has served as Chairman of the Israeli Society for Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine.

“Most of our clients report substantial improvements in cognitive functions such as memory, processing speed, analytical thinking, sharpness and decision making, as well as improved physical performance, energy levels, improved sleep quality and reduction in chronic pain. A leading CEO told us ‘I’m an analytical person, used to thinking fast.

“Suddenly, I noticed I was having to dedicate more effort to solving problems. After the treatment, I see solutions more clearly, as my thoughts have simply become sharper. I play tennis, and I’ve noticed my performance is better. I have a renewed source of energy to do things.’”

Dr. Efrati is adamant that the Aviv Medical Programme is not about anti-aging, but about regaining peak performance and reversing some biological aspects of aging, including at the cellular level.

He says that nothing, at present, will stop the biological process of aging but that it can be treated, much like other diseases.

He explains the treatment thus:

“As we age, our bodies become less efficient at channelling oxygen to the various organs, depriving our organs of an adequate supply. This is why, as we get older, we start to notice our mind and body slowing down.

“The power of the 12-week Aviv programme lies in the combination of our proprietary hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol, our patented cognitive training and physical training, and a personalised nutritional programme.”

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy involves breathing 100 percent pure oxygen in a special room known as a HBOT suite. The air in the suite is pressurised to above atmospheric levels, which increases oxygen levels in the body to 10-15 times higher than normal.

“First, we increase the oxygen level you breathe through a mask in the HBOT suite. As you breathe it in, your bloodstream sends this oxygen to tissue in your body that has been deprived of it. Oxygen-saturated blood can bypass blood vessels which have become clogged or narrowed with age.

“This gives the brain and body the energy it needs to turbocharge the healing process.

“Second, we fluctuate the level of oxygen you breathe when inside the HBOT suite. This variation in oxygen supply triggers your body’s own regenerative mechanisms. Stem cells begin to proliferate, and new blood vessels are created – the two basic processes required for rejuvenating existing tissue and regenerating new tissue.”

Over 1,000 clients have already been treated with the Aviv Medical Protocol, with an overwhelming majority demonstrating increased physical performance, as well as improvement in cognitive functions.

“Our latest clinical trial has earned global recognition in the scientific and medical world as one that has successfully reversed human aging at the cellular level,” says Dr. Efrati.

“Much like an athlete breaking a world record that seemed physically impossible to achieve, once it is done, other athletes now understand the possibility. This is much the same – it is proof that human aging can be reversed, so people could live better for longer.”