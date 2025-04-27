Dubai World Trade Centre generates $3.5bn economic output in 2024

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has strengthened its position as a key contributor to Dubai’s economy, adding AED13.04 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the emirate’s GDP through its business events in 2024.

The centre hosted 100 large-scale exhibitions, international association conventions, and industry conferences – representing a 32 per cent increase year-on-year.

These events attracted over 2 million attendees and generated a total economic output of AED22.35 billion, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

DWTC contributes $3.5bn to Dubai’s GDP in 2024

“Dubai’s continued growth as a leading global destination for major international events reflects the power of the leadership’s long-term vision and the city’s ability to constantly create new growth pathways. The record performance of DWTC in 2024 reaffirms Dubai’s ability to bring together the world’s brightest minds, pioneering companies, and transformative ideas with the potential to shape the future. This success is driven by sustained investment in future-ready infrastructure, global connectivity, and a business-friendly environment that bridges markets and fosters partnerships,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said.

The Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) for 2024 revealed that for every AED1 spent at a DWTC event, AED7.7 in economic output was generated citywide, demonstrating the multiplier effect of the events ecosystem.

Of the 2 million attendees at these flagship events, 936,083 travelled from overseas, highlighting Dubai’s growing prominence as a destination for business tourism.

The events supported 85,533 jobs across the MICE ecosystem and adjacent sectors.

“The MICE sector plays a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s profile as a leading global hub, as envisioned in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We continue to strengthen this sector as a key pillar of an increasingly diversified and innovation-led economy. Dubai will remain a global hub for ideas, investment, and enterprise – a city that turns opportunity into growth and enduring value,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

International visitors drive economic growth at Dubai World Trade Centre

“The results we are seeing today are a clear reflection of the long-term vision set forth by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a leading global business and innovation capital. DWTC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing this vision, serving as a key enabler of economic growth and diversification,” Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, DWTC Authority said.

International attendees contributed significantly more to the economy than domestic participants, spending an average of AED9,833 per event—almost six times the AED1,673 spent by local attendees.

The MENA region led international business event visitation, accounting for 32 per cent of attendees, followed by Europe (27 per cent), Asia Pacific (10 per cent), East Europe and Central Asia (10 per cent), the Indian subcontinent (10 per cent), Africa (6 per cent), the Americas (5 per cent) and Oceania (1 per cent).

Direct spending in adjacent sectors reached AED13.17 billion, with notable increases in business entertainment (AED1.78 billion, up 36 per cent), retail trade (AED2.64 billion, up 34 per cent), restaurants and F&B (AED2.23 billion, up 30 per cent), hotel accommodation (AED3.41 billion, up 15 per cent), and air travel and local transport (AED2.86 billion, up 8 per cent).

The three leading industries – Healthcare, Medical, and Scientific; Food, Hotel, and Catering; and Information Technology – accounted for 58 per cent (AED7.59 billion) of the total GVA to Dubai’s economy.

These sectors attracted 51 per cent (1.02 million) of all event attendees and 61 per cent (569,216) of international visitors.

The Healthcare, Medical, and Scientific sector led with 21 events and 460,858 attendees, generating AED3.68 billion in GVA.

Food, Hotel, and Catering followed with nine events and 283,119 participants, contributing AED2.35 billion, while Information Technology hosted five events with 280,967 attendees, delivering AED1.55 billion in economic value.

DWTC aims to continue expanding its influence, with the Dubai Exhibition Centre’s expansion scheduled for completion in 2026, supporting Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s top three cities for business and leisure by 2033.