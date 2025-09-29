Dubai homegrown brand bkry announces UAE, Egypt expansion

Dubai-based bakery bkry has confirmed plans to open five new locations across the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, marking its first international expansion since launching in June 2024.

The brand, which operates from Al Quoz in Dubai, has attracted customers from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and other cities, with queues forming for its breads, croissants, and chocolates. The bakery received two awards during its first year of operations.

“Since its inception, bkry has quickly established itself as one of Dubai’s most talked-about concepts. Guests have lined up for hours to experience its inventive breads, croissants and chocolates, making it a must-visit destination in the city’s dining scene,” the company stated in an announcement detailing its expansion plans.

bkry to open first international location in Cairo following Dubai success

The bakery will open its first site outside the UAE in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement at the Waterway Branded Residences in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Cairo location will feature the same open design as the Dubai flagship, with signature items alongside products created for the Egyptian market using ingredients and flavours from Egypt.

A second Dubai location will open in Nad Al Sheba Mall in February 2026, offering baking and chocolate workshops and a delivery service for residents in the area.

Mula Design will create the space using recycled and upcycled materials including DateCrete. The venue will feature a ‘floating bakery’ concept with an open layout where visitors can watch production.

bkry has confirmed three further openings for 2026: Abu Dhabi’s Equestrian Club in Galleria Alkhail, The Grove on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah’s Thara district. The locations will introduce the brand to customers in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The expansion comes as the bakery looks to establish itself across the region’s artisanal bakery sector.