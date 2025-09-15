Rove Hotels launches HQ by Rove office concept in Dubai’s Business Bay

Rove Hotels and IRTH Group have announced the launch of HQ by Rove, a hospitality-led office concept that integrates work, life and play.

The project will open in Business Bay, alongside Marasi Bay Marina, offering furnished office spaces.

The concept re-imagines the office by combining hospitality with Grade-A commercial space.

HQ by Rove opens premium office spaces near Marasi Bay Marina Dubai

HQ by Rove uses smart technology, design and lifestyle features to create office environments where businesses can operate and teams can collaborate.

The development sits on Marasi Bay Marina, steps from the canal promenade and minutes from Dubai Design District and Downtown Dubai.

The location provides access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, with views of the Burj Khalifa and city skyline. A private road connects directly to HQ by Rove for entry and exit.

The modular office collection allows businesses to select spaces that expand and adapt. Each office includes a private outdoor courtyard with smart furniture. The Lofts Collection features double-height space with design features.

These offices include a walk-in closet, pantry and rest area, combining office functionality with home comfort.

Shared spaces include double-height areas with meeting rooms, acoustic pods, reading nooks, social and event spaces. A café operates from within the elevator, serving coffee and hot beverages.

The development spans 120,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces across multiple levels. Features include the Arcade, community-focused Podium, wellness floor and rooftop level for social activities.

Co-working areas, gathering spaces and facilities for events and content creation are available to all professionals in the building.

Facilities include floating treehouse cabins in landscaped gardens with skyline views for meetings and creative thinking.

The Block, a food hall concept on the ground floor, brings together Dubai F&B brands for dining alongside coworking zones. An on-site amphitheatre hosts talks, corporate events and training sessions.

The Podium level contains a gym, CRANK Boutique Fitness Studio, and courts for padel and basketball. Reset 16, the social and wellness hub, features wellness pods, indoor lap pool, jacuzzi, napping pods and a Zen garden.

“The world is evolving faster than ever, and so is its workforce. Today’s professionals are always on the move and require spaces that can keep pace. With HQ by Rove, we’ve created a dynamic environment that provides modern professionals with everything they need to thrive in one place, offering unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and community. Crucially, we also believe downtime is equally important, which is why we’ve designed a space that feels inspiring, comfortable, and full of energy, true to the spirit of Rove,” Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels said in a statement.

HQ by Rove extends Rove’s ecosystem, which spans hotels, residences and commercial spaces.

Professionals at HQ by Rove will receive benefits and discounts across Rove Hotels, plus access to co-working spaces at Rove locations.

“At IRTH, our greatest strength lies in our thinking and design process backed with a team driven by curiosity, detail, and the desire to do things differently. HQ by Rove is more than an office building; it is a reflection of how we believe workspaces should feel in the future. Inspired by Dubai’s bold spirit, HQ by Rove represents our commitment to creating work environments that are as future-focused as the city itself. By weaving hospitality, thoughtful design, and community into commercial spaces, we are not only addressing today’s needs but setting new standards for tomorrow and creating lasting value for both end users and investors,” Osman Celiker, Chief Executive Officer at IRTH Group added.