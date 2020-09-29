5G + AI: two faces of one golden coin

There has been significant hype around the expansion of 5G connectivity in the Middle East region during 2020. This has in turn made public expectations of the next generation of connectivity high — and rightfully so.

New 5G technologies are set to create an extra $1.4 trillion in GDP for worldwide economies over the next decade, according to a recent report by Huawei and STL Partners.

Faster Innovation: How will 5G help change the world? In the latest episode of the Arabian Business Enterprise Innovators Series, in association with UPS, we look at what the key technological challenges and opportunities are for the UAE as it aims to lead the region in 5G connectivity.

As early global adopters of 5G, several countries in the Middle East, and the GCC in particular, are ahead of the pack when it comes to 5G deployment, which is paving the way for other advanced technologies to be incorporated into all aspects of society. Most notable amongst these is artificial intelligence (AI).

Together with 5G, AI will form the foundations of a more intelligent, better society for us all. A recent report by PwC2 suggests that the potential impact of AI for the Middle East could be to the tune of $320 billion – with nations across the Middle East moving swiftly to harness that potential.

In countries like Saudi Arabia, for example, the world’s first AI-powered robot was granted citizenship in 2017, with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) estimating that AI could contribute SR500 billion ($133 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030.

In the UAE, we saw the world’s first Minister of State for AI also appointed in 2017, followed by the founding of the world’s first graduate-level, research-based AI university, as well as the launch of BRAIN, the country’s national AI program with initiatives in all sectors of the society.

While 5G and AI are being weaved into digital transformation plans across the region, it is important to consider how these two technologies actually complement each other. In fact, if you look closely at their parallel development cycles, they are two faces of the same golden coin.

The introduction of 5G marked a new era in human history with more advanced connectivity now powering digital transitions throughout every pillar of society. 5G has brought with it greater access speeds, larger capacity, and lower service latency, which are revolutionising industries by boosting productivity and lowering costs on nearly all operations. In many ways, 5G is the foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and when complemented with AI applications, enterprises in the Middle East are quickly becoming more autonomous, efficient, and reliable.

As might be expected, the telecommunications sector is one field that stands to benefit immensely from the combined potential of 5G and AI. This is especially true as AI capabilities are supporting the push towards 5G adaptation through the automation of network operations.

With AI capabilities, telecommunications operators can better streamline their service operations, reduce expenditures, and deliver more real-time and on-demand data. By doing so, operators can then deliver more engaging and reliable 5G experiences to businesses and consumers across a variety of everyday scenarios – from payments to shopping and entertainment.

As those use cases for 5G develop, operators are able to expand their 5G networks and reinvest in the AI solutions that keep their networks functioning optimally.

That is not to say that the benefits can be exclusively enjoyed by members of the telecommunications sector. The combination of 5G and AI will revolutionise all industries. For example, healthcare providers across the region have recently combined 5G and AI solutions in the fight against Covid-19, connecting hospitals and doctors working remotely and enabling them to more quickly identify patterns across a massive amount of patient data.

In the oil and gas sector, the combination of 5G and AI is empowering oilfields to stay connected in ways unimaginable even three years ago, and for producers to make faster decisions with regards to diagnostics, reservoir identification, and extraction, all while using formerly underutilised data. From transportation to city planning and education, 5G and AI are driving enormous transformation.

That being said, it is important to note that neither 5G nor AI applications are a ‘magic solution’ in themselves. 5G provides the bandwidth for large-scale AI to become a reality. Likewise, when AI is woven into 5G networks and services, it enables those services to be expanded swiftly and efficiently to more enterprises than ever before. When these technologies are also combined with cloud computing platforms and big data, they empower each other to unleash even greater value.

That value will play a critical role in countries’ digital transformation and the achievement of national development visions over the coming decades.

If 5G, AI, cloud and other advanced technologies are to gain traction, then it is critical that the ecosystem stakeholders collaborate and work together to develop functional and compatible products and services relevant for multiple industries. The starting point is talent ecosystem, an ecosystem that can thrive to empower the Middle East future.

Digital transformation is playing a fundamental role in shaping the way governments across the world are adapting to new challenges and opportunities. Digitally mature countries have realized the value of digital transformation and have successfully progressed to deliver delightful customer outcomes.

Digital transformation is a journey that will never end. In the Middle East, it is vital for customers and partners along the industry chain to work together. Cooperation is more important than competition. In order to empower the Middle East countries ambitious national plans, strategies and visions, we need to stay committed to openness, collaboration, and shared success.

Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East