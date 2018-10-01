Revealed: new 'riviera' project planned between Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Construction on the 370-hectare project boasting 3.4km of azure beachfront, will begin in 2019.

Property developer Imkan has announced AlJurf, a fully integrated second-home destination along Sahel Al Emarat, the riviera situated in Ghantoot between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Construction on the 370-hectare project boasting 3.4km of azure beachfront, will begin in 2019, the company said in a statement.

It added that, once complete, the destination will comprise three distinct districts - AlJurf Gardens, Jiwar Al Qasr and Marsa AlJurf, each with its own defining architectural characteristics and a range of facilities and amenities.

The destination will feature two marinas, private berths, a town centre, hotels, retail, a wellness resort and clinic component, serviced residences and villas.

AlJurf will also provide residents with access to public and private beaches, beach clubs and restaurants, community centers, parks, mosques, clinics and a private school.

Jassim Alseddiqi, board member of Imkan and CEO of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), said: “Our first coastal destination will merge the innovative design styles and standards on Sahel Al Emarat by marrying traditional inspiration with strong modern elements and breathtaking vistas. We look forward to the influence AlJurf will have on the country’s coastal property landscape and welcome the opportunity for buyers to invest in a one-of-a-kind project.”

Walid El Hindi, CEO of Imkan, added: “The first phase of AlJurf Gardens is scheduled for completion in 2021, it will comprise of 293 villas and plots set in a uniquely green environment featuring private coastal ranches and chalets reminiscent of Rivieras similar to the Hamptons in New York. A heritage village (Jiwar Al Qasr) and marina district (Marsa AlJurf) will complement the lush precinct.”