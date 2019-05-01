Dubai plans to double green areas within 5 years - report

Dubai is planning to double the number of green area in the emirate within the next five years, according to a senior Dubai Municipality official.

"We are concentrating in making Dubai greener. In the next three to five years, the greenery will be more than doubled. Last year, we planted 50,000 trees in Dubai outside the parks on streets. We are trying to increase those numbers," Dawood Al Hajiri, director general of Dubai Municipality, was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times newspaper.

Speaking at the inauguration of Beijing Expo 2019, Al Hajri said the municipality is also planning to create “a big new park” within the same time period, the report said.

"We have not decided the location yet. It will be big park equipped with different kind of amenities. We are concentrating on making the city greener which would help improve environment and air quality of the city," he added.