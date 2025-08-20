Ancient Christian cross unearthed on Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas Island

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced the discovery of an ancient Christian cross on Sir Bani Yas Island, marking the first major excavation on the site in more than 30 years.

The find was made during a fieldwork campaign launched in January 2025 and is believed to have been used by monks for spiritual contemplation.

The cross, moulded on a stucco plaque, shows stylistic similarities with objects discovered in Iraq and Kuwait, linking it to the Church of the East, which traces its origins to ancient Iraq.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the discovery reinforces the UAE’s long-standing traditions of peace and tolerance.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The discovery of this ancient Christian cross on Sir Bani Yas Island is a powerful testament to the UAE’s profound and enduring values of coexistence and cultural openness.

“It stirs within us a deep sense of pride and honour and reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not a modern construct, but a principle woven into the very fabric of our region’s history.

“The ongoing discoveries from Sir Bani Yas Island, even after 30 years of research and excavation, underscore the magnitude of our cultural legacy and the importance of our continued commitment to its preservation and understanding.

“As DCT Abu Dhabi continues to uncover these valuable stories, we reaffirm our dedication to preserving, promoting, and protecting Abu Dhabi’s diverse heritage, one that we are honoured to share with the world.”

The Sir Bani Yas monastery was originally discovered in 1992 by the Abu Dhabi Islands Archaeological Survey (ADIAS). Dating to the seventh–eighth centuries CE, it is part of a wider network of churches and monasteries across the region, with parallels found in:

Umm Al Quwain

Kuwait

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Archaeologists have uncovered a church, a monastic complex and evidence of courtyard houses, interpreted as spaces where senior monks lived in retreat and seclusion.

Christianity flourished in the Arabian Peninsula between the fourth and sixth centuries CE before declining; by the eighth century CE the Sir Bani Yas monastery was peacefully abandoned.

Today, the church and monastery lie within a protected nature reserve, home to gazelles and hyrax, and serve as a reminder of Abu Dhabi’s diverse cultural past.

As part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s restoration works in 2019, the monastery and church were protected with shelters and reopened to the public.

The site now features upgraded facilities including directional signage and a small exhibition of artefacts from previous excavations, such as glass chalices, a cross-shaped stucco and a scorpion seal.

A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient monastery, has also been constructed adjacent to the visitor centre.

Looking ahead, DCT Abu Dhabi plans to continue excavations of nearby courtyard houses, which may be integrated into a wider visitor trail connecting Sir Bani Yas Island’s cultural heritage landmarks.